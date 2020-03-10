The Count of Sesame wants the children to be counted in the census, Ah, Ah, Ah! – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH OF TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The researchers say that no other age group was underestimated more during the last census of a decade than children under 5.

Sesame Street is using Count von Count to change that.

He joins Elmo, Rosita and his mother, Rosa, in a public service announcement filmed on the set of the long-running television show.

The announcements encourage parents of young children to ensure that they and their children are counted in the 2020 census. Public service announcements in English and Spanish began airing on Monday.

The head count starts for most people this Thursday.

