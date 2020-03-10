The coronavirus cluster of a cruise ship in Mexico grows; New case in Alameda County – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLa744b78bd4627252f6da18771839300411% %MINIFYHTMLa744b78bd4627252f6da18771839300412%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Alameda County health officials announced on Tuesday a new case of a passenger's coronavirus that was on the cruise from February 11 to 21 to Mexico aboard the Grand Princess. There have been at least 14 cases, including one death recorded on that trip.

The Great Princess was the centerpiece of two coronavirus outbreaks in the last month. The ship is currently on a safe dock in Oakland, where its more than 2,000 passengers on a round trip cruise from San Francisco to Hawaii were slowly allowed to leave the ship, undergo preliminary medical tests to detect the virus and then be transported to a military base for a 14-day Quarantine.

Of the more than 670 passengers who left the ship on Tuesday afternoon, 24 US residents were transported by ambulance to area hospitals.

In Alameda County, authorities said the spouse of a woman who had already been diagnosed with the virus has now contracted the disease. While the woman remained hospitalized, the man was in care at home. Authorities said they both got off the Grand Princess cruise in February along with hundreds of residents from northern California on the popular San Francisco cruise to Mexico.

"(Alameda County Public Health) has communicated with other Alameda County residents who were aboard that Grand Princess Cruise during their February trip, and we recommend that those who experienced symptoms (fever, cough or shortness of breath) after the cruise and before March Sixth will be evaluated by COVID-19 by its health care provider, ”officials said in a statement.

Among those on the cruise was Margie Hartle, who said that when she got off the ship many people were coughing. You cannot understand why all the passengers who were on the ship have not been tested.

"We were in the zero zone and there are 2,500 people leaving, right now in Sacramento, in the foothills, whatever the bearers," he said. "What is happening … just because of my sanity (I would like to be tested) because I don't know if I'm a carrier or not."

Hartle said that on his trip back to the Sacramento area there were several people coughing.

"I was sitting there and many people were coughing," said the 69-year-old. "I thought this was unusual because the air conditioner had not been on for so long. So I covered my mouth … They (the sick people) were my age, over 50 years old. And I thought: 'A lot of people are coughing a lot … Why are everyone coughing?

Dr. Christopher Braden, Deputy Director of the National Center for Infectious and Zoonotic Infections at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said there was "a group,quot; of potential coronavirus patients on that trip.

"There are a number of other people who have been identified with some type of symptoms that are being tested now," he said at a press conference last week, announcing the death of the 71-year-old Rocklin adult resident who had been in boat. "That information will be updated as we learn more."

"There is a group of diseases associated with the cruise," he continued, adding that researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were trying to track all passengers on the unfortunate cruise.

On Saturday, health officials announced that a woman who works closely with students with "medically fragile,quot; special needs at a Chicago public school has tested positive for the coronavirus. She had also traveled on the February Grand Princess cruise.

She is a special education assistant at the Vaughn Occupational High School classroom in Chicago, which serves children with special needs, who are "medically fragile," said Janice Jackson, CEO of CPS. Classes were canceled at school next week and the building will be sterilized, authorities said.

Also on Saturday, Santa Cruz County health officials said a local resident, who had been on the Mexico cruise, was quarantined at home to recover from the virus.

Santa Cruz Health Services Agency spokesman Jason Hoppin said his department was "conducting a thorough investigation to identify any possible exposure that may have occurred."

Several other residents of Santa Cruz County who also traveled on the cruise last month that were now being "actively monitored,quot; and under quarantine.

"We are taking this situation seriously and we are taking the necessary measures to protect the health and safety of the residents of Santa Cruz County," said Gail Newel County Health Officer.

Another passenger on the trip, Judy Cádiz de Lodi, said she and her husband became ill afterwards, but they didn't think much until they learned that a travel companion had died from the virus. Now, they can't get a direct answer on how to get tested, he said.

With Mark Cadiz, 65, with a fever, the couple cares not only for themselves, but for the possibility that, if they got the infection, they would have passed it on to others.

“They tell us to stay at home, but nobody told me until yesterday that I would stay at home. We were in Sacramento, we were in Martinez, we were in Oakland. We took a train home from the cruise, ”said Judy Cádiz. "I really hope we are negative so nobody gets infected."