The coronavirus causes Ivy League to cancel the conference tournament; Yale wins the automatic NCAA Tournament offer

March Madness took an unprecedented turn on Tuesday.

%MINIFYHTML7be3d817c1642d20c39f9d4cec02fc3a11% %MINIFYHTML7be3d817c1642d20c39f9d4cec02fc3a12%

The Ivy League announced that it canceled its men's conference basketball tournament in light of the possible spread of the coronavirus. That means that the regular season champion, Yale (23-7, 11-3 in the league game) received the automatic NCAA tournament nomination for the conference.

"We understand and share the disappointment with student athletes, coaches and fans who will not be able to participate in these tournaments," Ivy League executive director Robin Harris said in a statement. "Unfortunately, the information and recommendations presented to us by public health authorities and medical professionals have convinced us that this is the most prudent decision."

The Ivy League also canceled its women's basketball tournament, granting Princeton (26-1, 14-0) an automatic NCAA Tournament bid.

MORE: Concern for the coronavirus leads the NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS to ban access to media locker rooms

The Ivy League also announced that it would severely implement "limitations of highly restrictive spectators in place,quot; for all athletic events on campus, completely eliminating off-season practices and competitions.

"After several discussions throughout the league over the past few weeks, we have decided to act cautiously in the interest of student athletes, fans and the community in general," said Harris.