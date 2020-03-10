The condition of a 7-year-old boy improves after being hit near the school bus stop – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A 7-year-old boy who was hit by a driver while boarding his school bus is making progress.

Ramaden Waliye was beaten last month while he was at a crosswalk on South Robert Street in St. Paul.

%MINIFYHTMLce9c25919fb2f456e23318248b3101cc11% %MINIFYHTMLce9c25919fb2f456e23318248b3101cc12%

He went to the hospital in critical condition.

"I can't even control myself at that moment," said Shona Tahiro, Ramaden's mother.

Shano was looking out the window on February 27 when Ramaden was beaten. He doesn't remember much after that, but he remembers a stranger, a woman, who stopped to help his son before the paramedics arrived.

"I want to thank you," Shano said.

Ramaden's parents have barely left his side since he was taken to the pediatric intensive care unit at Gillette Children's Hospital. Less than two weeks later, he was transferred to the rehabilitation center as he advanced.

He is not talking yet, but can answer questions by raising his arms. Ramaden will have speech and occupational therapy.

The two Ramaden brothers who were also getting on the bus that day and witnessed the accident have not returned to the bus. The family has been driving them to school.

Ramaden's parents are grateful that their son is alive and they hope to meet the woman who stopped to help.

People who live and work near the scene of the accident told Up News Info that the intersection where Ramaden was hit has long been a problem for pedestrians and drivers.

The driver who hit Ramaden stopped and is cooperating with the police. The accident is under investigation.