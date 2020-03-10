The Colorado Supreme Court considers whether the owners are to blame for the mass shootings

%MINIFYHTML7da80ad0ceacc193cc44294455566d3611% %MINIFYHTML7da80ad0ceacc193cc44294455566d3612%

The Colorado State Supreme Court will consider whether owners can be responsible for the mass shootings that occur on their land in a decision that could have a significant impact on victims and businesses throughout the state.

The problem is if Rocky Mountain Planned Parenthood is responsible for the mass shooting that occurred at its Colorado Springs clinic in 2015, and if a jury should consider the claims that Planned Parenthood knew the risk of an attack and could have prevented the shooting by taking Safety precautions .

The decision of the state supreme court could affect whether victims of future mass shootings can seek compensation from the companies where they were attacked, something that has been consistently denied in mass shootings in Colorado, such as the shooting at the 2012 Aurora Theater in the 12 people died. A jury from Arapahoe County in that case determined that Cinemark was not responsible.

The case has attracted the attention of several commercial and commercial associations, and has generated some concern that companies may face higher security and insurance costs in the future, depending on the decision of the supreme court.

On Tuesday, in court, lawyer John Roche argued in favor of Planned Parenthood that the blame for the attack rests solely with the confessed attacker Robert Dear, that authorities believe he killed three people and injured nine others during the November shooting of 2015.

But lawyer Ron Wilcox, who represents the victims of the shooting, argued that the case should go to a jury, instead of being decided by a judge, as was the case, because there was ample evidence that Planned Parenthood was aware of the potential for attacks against its properties and that it could not provide enough security.

Roche said other mass shootings have shown that places with security measures, including military bases, have failed to deter certain shooters, and that any measures Planned Parenthood could have added, such as a fence or a full-time security guard, I wouldn't have stopped the attack.

"Some criminal behaviors, such as the kind of fanatic uproar in question here, simply cannot be deterred by reasonable security measures," he said.

But Wilcox argued that Planned Parenthood knew that its facilities faced the risk of violence: a medical director had received death threats, staff received active training on shooters and the organization offered to buy bulletproof vests for doctors. A part-time armed security guard was stationed at the Colorado Springs clinic. He usually left at 11 a.m. the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m.

If the guard had still been there, or if other security measures had been implemented, Planned Parenthood could have mitigated at least the injuries suffered by those on the site, Wilcox said, and a jury should decide to what extent it is the fault of Planned Parenthood

"There were known measures that could have been taken that could have prevented the attack," he said.

The supreme court judges questioned both lawyers about whether the court should create a strict rule for all situations of mass shooting. The Planned Parenthood argument, they said, seemed to imply that facilities could never be held responsible for mass shootings, while Wilcox's argument seemed to open a door for endless claims that some additional security could have stopped the violence.

"Do all these places have to be built as fortresses?" Judge William Hood asked.

Several organizations that are not directly involved in the case filed statements in court in support of one position or another, including the American Tort Reform Association and the citizens of Colorado that protect patient access.

The supreme court must rule in favor of Planned Parenthood and annul a decision of the appeals court, said lawyer Julian Ellis, who represents the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce and the Colorado Civil Justice League, which filed a statement in court in support of Planned Parenthood.

"If the majority decision is upheld, Colorado landowners and businesses will incur higher operating costs, including new security measures to try to stop mass shootings, litigation costs when increased security measures inevitably do not stop a armed maniac whose sole intention is to kill, and increased insurance costs due to litigation and liability risks, "he wrote in the report.

That responsibility could impose an undue burden on the owners, Ellis said, although such claims would still be examined by a jury.

But attorney Ralph Ogden, who filed a statement on behalf of the Colorado Trial Lawyers Association, said the decision on liability should only be taken by a jury.

"In a case of shooting like this, Planned Parenthood has the right to argue before the jury that the shooter was, to use his words, the predominant cause or the overwhelming cause, and that the jury should put all the responsibility on the shooter," said. said. "It is an argument of the jury, and not a matter of law for the court."