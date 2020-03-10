The Coachella and Stagecoach 2020 music festivals officially postponed

The Coachella and Stagecoach 2020 music festivals have been officially rescheduled due to current fears about the coronavirus.

The organizer of the Goldenvoice event announced the news in a statement on Tuesday.

%MINIFYHTMLa24ed904a016cb8b2366b78b6fbe690213% %MINIFYHTMLa24ed904a016cb8b2366b78b6fbe690214%

"Under the direction of Riverside County and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the reprogramming of Coachella and Stagecoach due to the concerns of COVID-19," he said. "While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols established by public health officials."

%MINIFYHTMLa24ed904a016cb8b2366b78b6fbe690215% %MINIFYHTMLa24ed904a016cb8b2366b78b6fbe690216%

Coachella, which takes place every April in the desert of Indio, California, will now take place on October 9, 10 and 11 and October 16, 17 and 18, 2020. The Stagecoach country music meeting will take place next weekend. October 23, 24 and 25, 2020.

The statement concluded: "All purchases for the April dates will be honored by the rescheduled October dates. Buyers will be notified before Friday, March 13 on how to get a refund if they cannot attend. Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to see you in the desert this fall. "