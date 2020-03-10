The Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff, agrees to a multi-year contract | NBA News

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff has agreed to a multi-year contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reported Tuesday.

Since replacing John Beilein, Bickerstaff has a 5-5 record with the Cavaliers heading to Tuesday night's road game against the Chicago Bulls. That has marked an improvement in his 14-40 record under Beilein to start the 2019-20 season.

Before Tuesday's reports, a player told Cleveland.com about the difference between Beilein and Bickerstaff: "It's night and day. (Beilein) didn't know how to talk to people. He couldn't communicate."

"We will continue to press for 20, we will continue to press for 25," veteran power forward Larry Nance Jr. told Cleveland.com. "I don't even know how many games we have left. But let's try to get them all."

Bickerstaff, who celebrated his 41st birthday on Tuesday, was named associate head coach by the Cavaliers last May before being hired to help Beilein pass professionals after training college basketball.

He was fired by the Grizzlies in April 2019 after they spent 48-97 during his term there. Bickerstaff also served as interim head coach of the Rockets in 2015-16, registering a 37-34 record after replacing Kevin McHale.

"Nor would he be doing this now, during the season, if J.B. Bickerstaff was not ready and was able to assume the role of head coach immediately and continue the reconstruction process we have begun," Beilein said when he formally resigned.

Bickerstaff has also been an assistant coach with the Charlotte Bobcats (2004-07), Minnesota Timberwolves (2007-11), Rockets (2011-15) and Grizzlies (2016-17).

