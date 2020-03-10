The Celtics secure the place of the playoffs with a 114-111 victory over the Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The inclined shot of the bank of Marcus Smart at the last minute gave the Celtics the lead after the team wasted a 19-point lead and Boston then held a 114-111 victory on Tuesday. Night over the Indiana Pacers to ensure a spot break for the sixth consecutive year.

Jayson Tatum scored 30 points for Boston, while Gordon Hayward added 27 points, 10 boards and five assists in his home state.

Smart put the Celtics ahead definitively in 111-109 with 49.7 seconds remaining by scoring in the lane over Domantis Sabonis, who led Indiana with 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Smart made two free throws in the absence of seven seconds to gain a three-point advantage, and Justin Holiday seriously failed in a disputed three-point three point when time expired.

Víctor Oladipo finished with 27 points in the season to achieve an impressive return for the Pacers, who fell in an 85-66 hole at the end of the third quarter.

T.J. Warren, who finished with 22 points, hit a triple from the left corner to complete the furious rally and tied the score at 104 with three minutes to play.

Sabonis' turn and score on Daniel Theis pushed the Pacers to the front 107-104, but the Celtics fought for the challenge of recovering.

"We probably needed it," coach Brad Stevens said. “Going down three and finding a way to win is probably a good thing for our long-term team. That was hard. That was a good thing. "

Boston shot 44% from the field and did enough from the 3-point range (13 marks) and the foul line (19 precision 22) to stop the Pacers, who shot 50%.

"We have 18 games left after this," Stevens said. "It's hard to go to the playoffs. I didn't know (we make sure). We are far from being a finished product, but we have to start ascending soon, so it was important to spend a night like this."

Boston led 30-22 after the first quarter and 59-50 at halftime. It was 94-80 entering the room.

TIP-INS

Boston: Media availability before Hayward's game occurred in an interview room adjacent to the house's locker room. He and his teammates learned on Tuesday morning about the closure of NBA locker rooms to all non-essential personnel in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Hayward said the emphasis on the health of the Celtics does not change.

"The same as what we've been talking about for a month: just wash your hands and be careful with autographs and things like that," said Hayward. “I just go with the flow. It is certainly worrying. I read an article that said Avon schools are closed for two weeks, right next to where I grew up. It's crazy that they are doing all this, but they are guaranteed to try to keep people safe. "

Indiana: Before the game, Holiday praised the Pacers' seventh ranked defense for the team's 8-2 resurrection from the losing streak of six games last month.

"Defensively, we have been very, very good," Holiday said. "High energy. The boys have been helping each other. We are not healthy, but I think we will be fine if we play as we have been."

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Boston: Play in Milwaukee on Thursday night.

Indiana: Enjoy three days off before a Saturday game in Philadelphia.