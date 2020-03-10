The brother of Pop Smoke was fuming through the open photos of the funeral coffin of the late rapper

In an Instagram Stories post, Mike Dee questions the morale of a fan by stealthily taking photos of the lifeless body of the creator of hits & # 39; Dior & # 39; while attending his funeral.

Up News Info –

Pop SmokeHis brother hit a fan for taking a picture of the dead body of the late rapper in an open coffin at his funeral.

Fans lined up in the streets of Brooklyn, New York, to mourn Pop Smoke, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, on Thursday (March 5), after his death at age 20 last month after receiving two shots during an invasion of his home in Hollywood Hills, California.

%MINIFYHTML61d2168044b36700a6cff0038e75095e11% %MINIFYHTML61d2168044b36700a6cff0038e75095e12%

His brother Mike Dee hit a person who attended the monument for taking photos of the corpse of the hip-hop star.

"Who TF (the f ** k) sat at the funeral and took a picture of my brother in the coffin?" He wrote in an Instagram Stories post, according to the British newspaper Daily Mirror. "Like n ** gas has no life, no moral, why appear at the funeral if you are going to be in a fan ** The world f ** king in which we live son n *** gas want to sit social media and do anything to gain influence. "

Pop Smoke's brother was enraged after the photos of the late rapper in an open coffin went viral.

The intrusion occurred even though barricades were placed along the sidewalks of Canarsie, where the funeral took place, to keep fans away.

The death of the hit murderer "Dior", which was initially the result of a robbery that went wrong, remains a mystery as no arrests have been made in the case.