The bride of & # 39; RHOA & # 39; Alum Apollo Nida regrets not having heard her body after suffering an ectopic pregnancy

By taking Instagram to share about her painful experience, Sherien Almufti urges women to "take care of ourselves" because "we are very strong and stubborn at the same time."

Repentance came too late for the fiance of "The true housewives of Atlanta"alum Apollo Nida. On Saturday, March 7, Sherien Almufti admitted to his Instagram devotees that he should have heard more of his body by revealing his hospitalization for ectopic pregnancy.

When telling the moment of his attention call on the photo sharing platform, Almufti opened up, "I never listen to my body, I blow up a Motrin and keep it moving." She continued to share: "But this time it wasn't Motrin, I actually yelled at the hospital. What I thought was my second terrible menstruation was an ectopic pregnancy."

Almufti, who also appeared in "Say yes to the dress"In 2018, I noticed that the incident on March 5 was" the second time "that his body told me to go to the hospital." So 2 days in the hospital, "he spilled, before expressing his relief at learning about his terrifying medical experience," and thank God he was captured before it caused what threatens life. "

Urging other women to listen to his body, Almufti said that women "are so strong and stubborn at the same time." Therefore, he recalled, "We need to know when to STOP and take care of ourselves." He concluded his publication by writing: "Thank you to those who have supported me a lot! I love you all."

Almufti's hospitalization came months after his fiance Nida, with whom he has been engaged since 2016, was released from prison. After spending more than 5 years in federal prison for accusing laundering of more than $ 2.3 million and another arrest for allegedly violating his probation, the former husband of Phaedra Parks He was transferred to the intermediate housing facilities in Philadelphia at the end of July 2019.

In January 2020, Nida met with her children Ayden and Dylan. Sharing the moment he spent with the boys, he wrote in an Instagram post: "I love these two incredibly smart young people. Life is only going to get better for the US. THANK YOU FOR REMAINING STRONG WHILE DAD WAS AWAY, I LOVE YOU VERY MUCH. "