The Brewers will pay Christian Yelich until he is 50, and that is not really a bad thing

Just call him Christian Bonilla.

Some eyebrows rose when the Brewers inked superstar gardener Christian Yelich to a large extent in early March, paying him $ 215 million in nine years, until his 37-year season. The last year of the agreement is a mutual option.

But there is a small, small kick of $ 28 million: $ 4 million of Yelich's annual salary between 2022 and 2028 will be paid after his contract ends until he turns 50. Yelich will begin charging that deferred money in 2031, with annual payments of $ 2.5 million paid every July 1 if the Brewers buy their share of the option. Deferred payment decreases to $ 2,333,333 million every July 1 if there is no purchase.

On the one hand, it is a great victory for Milwaukee, which will pay much less than the market value annually for Yelich if it had reached free agency after 2021. On the other hand, it must be asked how much the uncertainty of free agency increases and a potential imminent. the labor strike took into account Yelich's decision, urging him to accept this agreement.

So, here's the thing: Yelich would probably have earned much more than $ 215 million in the open market. There is a good chance that that number is closer to $ 300 million than $ 200 million.

We should never side with multimillionaire owners with a focus on the bottom line on millionaire players with a focus on improving their situation and capitalizing on their unique and special talents, gifts and abilities. But if teams want to add a little more money over a long period of time, a sooo long – It's time to help keep your stars, maybe it's not a bad idea.

Deferred money is not inherently a dirty thing. Players will not always agree with such terms, since deferred money comes with many setbacks, the change in the value of the dollar during the duration of the agreement is the main reason. Deferred money does not affect the average annual value of a contract, therefore, it does not really affect the payroll situation of a team, which is why teams sometimes take risks.

Obviously, deferred cash is not free of warts. The value of $ 1 million will be less in 10 years than it is now. Taking money in advance is stable for the player. There are also many more players who earn deferred money than you think.

Bryce Harper rejected the $ 300 million offer from the Nationals because a good amount of that money was postponed. According to reports, the White Sox offered deferred money to the free agents who were chasing after the 2018 season, and lost it.

Washington eventually hit home runs in Stephen Strasburg and Max Scherzer, who accepted a lot of money agreements with a lot of deferred money. If teams like the Brewers, who are not known for spending a lot of money, can keep their stars offering deferred money, not everything is bad.

But let's be clear. There is really no excuse for MLB teams crying badly, although some act like this. Contracts must be paid in advance. The use of deferrals can be a valuable tool for both parties as long as the player understands the risks and limited benefits that it entails.

Teams like Indians, pirates and, even more recently, printing money. Red stockings Avoid wanting to pay money, even if the money is there for them. With the way television rights govern baseball now, paying teams ungodly amounts of money to broadcast their games, there is a solid and consistent source of revenue from more than just selling tickets and concessions to help complement the payroll situations of the teams.

But if players are willing to accept deferred money, even with failures and failures of the concept, it may be an acceptable midpoint for teams, players Y fans to stay together longer.