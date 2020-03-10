The Boulder judge rules that the preliminary hearing in case of juvenile sexual assault be closed to the public

The preliminary hearing for a former Fairview High School quarterback accused of sexual assault will be closed to the media and the general public, the judge has ruled in the case.

Aidan Atkinson, who is accused of sexually assaulting another student in 2018, through his lawyer filed a motion for the Boulder courtroom to be "closed,quot; for his preliminary hearing scheduled for March 31.

Atkinson was a minor at the time of the alleged incident, but since then he has turned 18.

Atkinson was arrested in November on three counts of serious crime of sexual assault, one charge of attempted crime of sexual assault and five counts of misdemeanor of illegal sexual contact. Boulder police confirmed at the end of January that Atkinson, who no longer attends Fairview, would face additional charges in relation to the case.

On Monday, district chief judge Ingrid S. Bakke ruled that the hearing, as part of a juvenile process, will be closed to the public.

"Because adult and juvenile systems fulfill different functions, a juvenile court has much more discretion than an adult criminal court to choose how to carry out the procedures, even if the room should be closed to the public," according to the six-page ruling signed by Bakke "The general public will not be excluded unless the court determines what is best for the child or from the community to exclude the general public and, in that case, the court will admit only those who have an interest in the case. "

The persons authorized to attend the hearing shall be the suspect, the named victims and two personal representatives for each of these persons, in accordance with the order.

The case has generated media coverage of media such as Up News Info, Daily Camera of Boulder, USA Today, Sports Illustrated and Chicago Sun-Times. Before the charges and charges, Atkinson won a soccer scholarship to Northwestern University, which has since been lost.

"At this time in the process, his innocence is presumed and the Court has not yet found through an evidentiary hearing if there is a probable cause that he has committed the alleged crimes," said the ruling. "The child's right to a fair trial and the effective assistance of a lawyer are primary interests that may be harmed if the courtroom remains open during the preliminary hearing."

Up News Info, the Colorado Press Association and the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition made allegations in opposition to the hearing closing.

“It is quite disappointing that the court ordered the closing of the entire preliminary hearing when two of the three alleged victims did not request that the public be excluded during their testimony. One of the alleged victims affirmatively requested that the hearing be opened, "said Steven Zansberg, president of the Colorado Freedom of Information Committee and lawyer representing The Post.

“It is also wrong for the court to characterize its order, which prohibits the public from observing even a single minute of this hearing, as a partial & # 39; partial & # 39; order, under the theory that future procedures in this case could Be open to the public. "

Bakke wrote, in the closing order: "The restriction is not broader than necessary."