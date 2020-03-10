The best 2020 fit Jameis Winston, the biggest mystery of QB in the free NFL agency

Jameis Winston is only 26 years old and comes from a season in which he spent for a total of 33 touchdowns and 5,102 yards. But by also launching 30 interceptions in the NFL, he has questioned his status as quarterback as the starting quarterback for 2020.

His current team, the Buccaneers, have not felt motivated to re-sign it, despite his pedigree as the first general team in the 2015 NFL Draft. He is likely to move on, but "the where,quot; is the biggest mystery to be resolved in an unusually charged QB free agent market.

The Bucs have several alternatives in mind, ranging from the Teddy Bridgewater of the Saints to the Tom Brady of the Patriots. Together with them and Winston in a veteran game of musical chairs are Philip Rivers and Ryan Tannehill. There is a possibility that, when the music stops, Winston must be satisfied with the need to prove himself again in a backup function, as Marcus Mariota, draft partner of & # 39; 15 might have to do.

But in terms of starting concerts, here we explore the five most logical teams that can provide Winston with a solution:

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have joined Rivers more as a possible replacement for Jacoby Brissett. But Rivers, a fearless bold quarterback, is a dozen years older than Winston. In addition, Rivers was much less productive while having the same inefficiency in 2019. Rivers may be only a short-term response, while Winston, with its advantage, may be Andrew Luck's long-term successor.

Frank Reich and Nick Sirianni form a good offensive mental confidence to get the best out of Winston by helping him curb his turnovers in a low-risk pass game. The Colts also have ample salary cap space and a good amount of draft picks to make much-needed improvements to the receiving body to further boost Winston.

Los Angeles Chargers

The former Rivers team is also intrigued by Winston, because it seems less likely that Brady is headed to Los Angeles. The Chargers, like the Colts, can also see Winston as a younger version that can adapt to make fewer mistakes in his offense with Anthony Lynn and Shane Steichen at the helm. Between Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Austin Ekeler and probably re-signed the tight end Hunter Henry, the Chargers have the support of skills to solve Winston.

The Chargers could avoid free agency for this position and simply roll with Tyrod Taylor, most likely as a bridge to a high-recruiting QB. But if they seek to sign a veteran to start, with Bridgewater and Brady probably out of play for them, Winston makes much more sense to them than Rivers or Tannehill, dependent on the game action.

Miami Dolphins

Winston cannot be ruled out for relocation within Florida. The Dolphins have Ryan Fitzpatrick, with whom Winston changed as QB holder of the Bucs in 2018, for one more year. The Dolphins could also see Fitzpatrick as a possible bridge for a first round.

Going in Winston's direction would indicate that the Dolphins believe in him as more than just a provisional resource, given his age. The new Miami offensive coordinator, Chan Gailey, has been successful working with different types of quarterbacks over the years. With DeVante Parker, Preston Williams and tight end Mike Gesicki, Miami's receiving body already has more potential than you think before adding another weapon.

Chicago Bears

In this scenario, the Bears, in the market of a substitute quarterback, would sign Winston at that price to replace free agent Chase Daniel and compete with Mitchell Trubisky. Just like Tannehill replaced a trembling Mariota, Winston would have a good chance to displace Trubisky, but he would need to accept a minor contract in the short term if all the other direct starting points were filled.

Based on supply and demand, it would not be surprising to see Winston perceive more at the Mariota / Case Keenum level of free agent QB. This would be your best chance to prove yourself again and prove that those perceivers are wrong.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers look like they could be down with a healthy Cam Newton for Matt Rhule and Joe Brady after all. Therefore, this can only happen if the Panthers exchange Newton and create a clear initial vacancy. Carolina doesn't seem to be trapped in taking an early quarterback and Winston's field pass skill set can fit well with Brady's scheme. The possibility of Winston playing for another enemy of the NFC South is slim, but if the Panthers quickly move from "maybe,quot; to "out,quot; of Newton, then Winston might make sense as a successor.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Winston's best "landing point,quot; is where it already is. Since Arians doesn't like interceptions, he needs an aggressive pin with big arms to execute his scheme. Bridgewater or Brady would take part of the lead by stretching the field with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, O.J. Howard and others. Those other free agent movements could be made to reinforce the D, since an improved defense of the Bucs can be an important factor in 2020, and they can also update the running game to better support the QB.

It is likely that the Bucs want to see what all their options are before thinking about returning to Winston. When the dust settles, leading Brady to find a new home, there is a possibility that Winston will continue to represent Tampa's best QB solution in the future.