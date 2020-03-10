The Back Streeters and the White Boys: racism in rural Canada | Canada

This is the first of a five-part series in which Al Jazeera explores racism and reconciliation in rural Canada, digging up stories of a traumatic past and a problematic present.

St Paul, Alberta, Canada – A map of embedded sadness seems to cross the tired face of Howard McGillvery, 55. But when he smiles, a smile almost without teeth, there is heat in his dark brown eyes; A flash of optimism and unpretentious that attracts people to him.

He is known in the city of St Paul, Alberta, as the leader of the "Back Streeters," a name that the homeless and transient use here for themselves.

San Pablo resembles many other prairie villages built primarily in agriculture and the service industry. There is only one main street, about three kilometers long. But it has the basic Canadian coffee franchise, Tim Hortons, the typical "mom and dad,quot; stores and a small retro-looking movie theater. Outside the city post office, a bronze statue of a First Nations man in traditional attire holds a peace pipe.

But there hasn't always been much in the way of peace here.

The post office in St Paul, Alberta (Amber Bracken / Al Jazeera)

A problematic story, a problematic present

Recent headlines in local and national media have captured the latent racism of non-indigenous residents toward indigenous locals, such as Howard.

For him, being white because of the color of his skin is a daily reality.

"It's hard, huh," he says, sitting in a meeting room at the Mannawanis Native Friendship Center (MNFC) in St Paul. "We have fights with the White Boys, you know …"

Screenshots of the Canadian press about racism in the area between 2005 and 2019, including reports of a 70-year-old man from Ashmont who allegedly threatened to & # 39; shoot & # 39; a school and two First Nations near San Pablo in November last year (Al Jazeera)

Howard hangs out at the MNFC, in an industrial-style building just one block from the main street, every day. It is a cozy place to socialize with other Back Streeters, access social services and get a hot meal.

There are hundreds of native friendship centers throughout urban Canada. They help indigenous peoples navigate life in the city, providing spiritual support, cultural guidance, ways of connecting with other indigenous peoples and helping to find housing.

The roots of this area are intertwined with the history of the Metis, which were established here at the end of the 19th century. The Metis are sometimes known in Canada as "mixed bloods," descendants of indigenous peoples and European settlers.

According to the Canada Census Program, in 2016 St Paul had a population of 5,827 people. It is surrounded by three First Nations communities and two Metis settlements, each about 100 km from the city. Saddle Lake Cree Nation and its sister reserve, Whitefish Lake, together represent the second largest reserve population, with a total of 11,006 residents. Approximately 6,300 members of the nation live in Saddle Lake, the closest reserve to St Paul.

Kehewin Cree Nation, located 46.8 km from St Paul, is home to just under 1,000 Crees. The Kikino Metis settlement has a population of 934 and the Fishing Lake Metis settlement has 446 residents; Both are within an hour's drive. San Pablo is one of the urban areas closest to them.

In Canada, urban Indians experience homelessness at a disproportionate rate, according to the Canadian Observatory on homelessness, which cures the Homeless Hub resource library. A 2013 study found that one in 15 indigenous people in urban centers experience homelessness compared to one in 128 for the general population.

According to Homeless Hub, homelessness among indigenous peoples today is a consequence not only of contemporary racism, discrimination and oppression, but also has its roots in other factors. These include historical trauma, from colonialism to the Law of India, residential schools (government-sponsored religious schools established to force indigenous children to assimilate) and the Tablespoon of the sixties, a practice that lasted from late from the 1950s to the 1980s and involved "collecting,quot; indigenous children and placing them in foster care or adoption homes.

Howard estimates there are around 90 Back Streeters in St Paul.

According to the executive director of MNFC, Hinano Rosa, 90 percent of the homeless population of San Pablo is indigenous.

Drink to survive, drink to forget

Howard is the father of seven. He is soft-spoken, enjoys carpentry and good conversation, and has a keen sense of the street. Some nights, in winter, camp behind the grocery store and local cooperative hardware store in a cattle shelter with other Back Streeters.

What makes him their leader, he says, is that he takes care of everyone; They respect him and go to him for advice because he is older, knows the ins and outs of life on the street and is the kind of friend with whom they can share a drink of whiskey.

Howard is the father of seven children and leader of Back Streeters, a name for the homeless and transient in St Paul (Amber Bracken / Al Jazeera)

For the past 13 years, from time to time, Howard has walked through the alleys of St Paul, rummaged through trash bins on the main street to get bottles to collect, and took refuge in a discreet place to sleep in the shadow of This little prairie town.

He has fought a strong liquor addiction since he was young. He drinks most days, not always enough to get drunk, but enough to calm his heart ache.

And he has such anguish.

Three years ago, the lifeless body of Howard's 19-month-old grandson, Anthony Raine, (the son of Howard's daughter, Dalyce Raine) was found supported by a church in Edmonton, the capital of Alberta. The boy's father, Joey Crier, and his girlfriend Tasha-Lee Doreen Mack were convicted of involuntary manslaughter in early January.

There are other memories that Howard "drinks to survive," like those of his 16-year-old daughter, Linda Raine-McGillvery.

She was shot dead at her home in a Saddle Lake Cree Nation reserve in 2006, she says.

Howard says the shooters were his former co-workers in the reserve's housing department. He says they were upset with him for handing them over for fraud after he was initially accused of stealing wood and selling it.

He thinks they wanted to shoot him, but instead they beat Linda.

Al Jazeera has not been able to verify Howard's account of his daughter's death with the police, but a social worker who works closely with him at the MNFC says she believes her word is reliable.

"My daughter was shot in the window above," he says, eyes wide. "We didn't know where it was, we looked for it everywhere."

A bewildered expression settles on his face, and he raises his hand as if to emphasize the intensity of the memory.

"Then I heard my wife scream for me: I was standing there with my little daughter; she was shot in the head … I went out … I couldn't even think who she was."

Two weeks later, Howard's wife, Ursula, hanged himself at home.

"Now I drink from 5am to 1am every day," he says.

Remember his first days with Ursula; Young love, breakup and makeup. They always found their way back to each other, he says.

When she died, Howard felt that a part of him had also died.

A family of homeless people

The pain was too heavy. So Howard turned to alcohol for comfort and left his other children through the streets of St. Paul.

There, he adopted a different family: a family of homeless, addicted, marginalized and others fleeing some kind of trauma or tragedy.

Howard, on the right, with another of the Back Streeters (Amber Bracken / Al Jazeera)

Surviving on the streets is a rapidly acquired skill, Howard insists. But it is difficult to mix with brown skin and the additional stigma of being homeless.

For Howard, who speaks with a lisp due to too many missing teeth, it is so and always has been.

Racism is "a normality," he shrugs, casually leaning back in his chair.

A large, hand-painted copy of a poem called Rebeka Tabobondung Reconciliation hangs on a wall in the room.

"We are waking up to our history / from a forced dream / We are breathing in our lungs / so it will be part of us again / It will make us angry at the beginning / because we will see how much you stole us / and for how long you saw us suffer / we will see how you see us … "reads the poem.

At Howard's feet sits a tattered backpack full of his belongings and a bottle of liquor.

White boys

Back Streeters know that they must stay together, in groups of at least two or three, Howard explains.

The "White Boys,quot; roam the city, hoping to attack any of the Back Streeters they catch alone, he adds.

The White Boys, as Howard and other Back Streeters describe them, are local white men between the ages of 15 and 30 who are grouped in the Homeless First Nations here.

It's the White Boys who take advantage of Back Streeters, beating them and driving them out of the city for fun, says Howard. But he is not afraid of them; He has learned to defend himself.

Mitchell Soosay 30, look for useful or valuable items in St Paul (Amber Bracken / Al Jazeera)

"It's hard," he says. "The White Boys come on a cruise … in their trucks. They throw things at us. In summer they are rocks, in winter it is snow with rocks inside."

He knows more than a handful of Back Streeters that has happened to him, he says, sometimes more than once. It is included among them.

Throwing things from trucks to indigenous peoples is unprecedented. Brayden Bushby has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly throwing a metal hitch from a vehicle that was passing in January 2017 in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Thunder Bay, a remote city, rich in the history of indigenous relations and settlers, is located almost 2,000 km northeast of St. Paul, but racial tensions there are also palpable.

The hitch hit Barbara Kentner, 34, an Anishinaa woman from the Wabigoon Lake Ojibway nation. His small intestine was perforated. She died six months later. Bushby allegedly heard screams, "I have one," after Kentner was hit. He has pleaded not guilty and should be tried this spring.

& # 39; Dirty Indians & # 39;

Back Streeter Steven Cardinal, 42, is a friend of Howard and also Cree of Saddle Lake. He agrees that there is discrimination against indigenous peoples in St. Paul, particularly if they are homeless. He and others are called names like "wild,quot;, "car burners,quot; and "dirty Indians,quot; all the time, he says. And he's sick of it. But his tough posture and solid construction are enough to stop them, he explains, adding: "I'm a big guy, huh? I'm not afraid."

"They (the White Boys) have no problem trying to mess with us, the First Nations," Steven says as he warms up with a steaming cup of coffee inside the MNFC on a cold afternoon of -20C (-4F). He laughs at the mention of other people who can't drive more than a few minutes outside in this kind of weather. He has accumulated such tolerance in the last four years living in and out of the streets that the cold does not bother him much. With a pair of layers under a hoodie over his head, he is ready to withstand the elements for hours and hours, he says.

However, he is not so sure how to handle the racism he finds.

"We don't know how to solve it, it's always been that way. So, should we kick each other, or what? That doesn't help at all."

A statue of the indigenous Catholic saint, Kateri Tekakwitha, outside the Roman Catholic Cathedral of St. Paul (Amber Bracken / Al Jazeera)

First Nations and the RCMP: a story of discord

The sergeant of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), David Graham, the commander of the interim detachment of St. Paul, says he doesn't know the White Boys and seems surprised to hear them. It's something that the RCMP would investigate and take seriously, he says, but as far as he knows, nobody has reported anything about them.

You may not have heard of the gang of white men who allegedly attack homeless Indians, but the sergeant, who has worked in the San Pablo detachment for the past four years, recognizes the racism that indigenous people face here.

"Racism always appears," he explains at the St. Paul RCMP headquarters. "Just read the newspaper (local). We have people who come in and discuss this (racism) all the time."

There is also a story of discord between the RCMP and the First Nations.

According to the RCMP Heritage Center, the RCMP (formerly known as the Northwest Mounted Police or NWMP) "created by a Parliament Act in 1873, was formed to establish friendly relations with First Nations, to enforce Canadian authority , pave the way for settlers, and keep law and order on the western border. "

But many First Nations see the "friendly relations,quot; mandate as a farce.

In her book, Separating the ties that unite: government repression of indigenous religious ceremonies in the prairies, author Katherine Pettipas writes that the RCMP helped governments enforce oppressive laws, allow land grabbing and prohibit practices cultural.

Although there has been growth in building relationships with local First Nations communities, Sergeant Graham accepts that there are still many repairs to be done.

"Our historical relationship with indigenous peoples emerges, and there is a lack of trust in us (the RCMP) and, sometimes, a lack of trust in communities (First Nations)," he reflects, noting that he has taken steps to Achieve greater personal understanding of First Nations communities by attending a Saddle Lake powwow celebration with his wife and children, and participating in sweat and stain ceremonies.

But the chasm between the RCMP and the indigenous people of Canada remains large. The RCMP serves as a conduit for incarceration rates that are off the charts.

On January 21, the ombudsman of the prison in Canada, Ivan Zinger, announced in a statement that the number of indigenous people in federal custody reached a record. More than 30 percent of the prisoners are indigenous despite the fact that they represent only five percent of Canada's population.

Zinger asked the Correctional Service of Canada to do more to solve the spiral problem in a system that seems "not responding to the needs, stories and social realities behind the high rates of indigenous crime."

Threats and scars

Judy Pasquayak, sixty, is a social worker and volunteer at the MNFC and also Cree of Saddle Lake. She has heard of the White Boys in the city, she says.

"They (Back Streeters) have to stay together or run. You can't walk alone here," he warns.

He is not surprised, because he grew up dealing with racism in São Paulo.

She still has the scar on her knee from when she was in sixth grade and a white partner pushed her. Judy says the stalker buried his face in the ground.

She is passionate when she speaks and passionate about her work at the MNFC. Taking a break from your paperwork, compiling statistics to advocate for more MNFC funds, remember the painful memory of childhood.

"They said, & # 39; dirty croaking & # 39 ;. I was crying. I had a bloody knee. I felt humiliated. The teachers were there and did nothing."

She believes that there is a growing animosity of the locals towards the indigenous population here, the most recent example is the case of Andy Sydora, a 70-year-old resident of nearby Hamlet of Ashmont, who in November 2019 was charged with three charges of pronouncing Threats Allegedly threatened to shoot children at Ashmont School, where 90 percent of the students are indigenous, as well as attack the Saddle Lake Cree nation and the first Whitefish Lake nation.

Sydora will appear at the St. Paul courthouse on March 19 to file a guilty plea. His case has been postponed several times since the charges were issued due to Sydora's request for additional time.

Racism here also takes other forms. A photograph of two Back Streeters sleeping at the inside door of the Service Credit Union bank recently generated comments of racist and discriminatory disdain on Facebook. Since then, the publication has been removed at the request of men's families.

According to Judy, Hinano and the RCMP, there are other complaints, made by the townspeople before the RCMP or the MNFC, about the bite of Back Streeters at 7-Eleven and public intoxication.

Howard thinks that the townspeople want to get rid of homeless natives.

Steven agrees. "They are trying to kick us out of this city, but they can't," he says.

Judy believes that white people should think differently.

"The First Nations are the ones who built this city," she says. "It is we who are buying goods, to keep them (to the townspeople) sustainable. It is a reciprocal relationship."

Pain, anger and accusations.

Ericka Cardinal, 49, a distant relative of Steven, knows very well that many white citizens don't see things as Judy thinks they should.

In June 2017, she was shopping at the local Giant Tigres store near the main street, looking for t-shirts for her husband and son to wear for the 17-year-old daughter Ashmont school graduation Chelsea That afternoon.

That day she was taken to the city from her home in Saddle Lake because it is the closest place to shop.

At first, Ericka, who is sitting on a sofa in the designated room for the elderly in the Saddle Lake Cree Nation administrative building, is cautious and quiet. But as he describes the events of that day, his dark and frowning eyebrows convey his anger. Then comes shame, pain and sadness.

Ericka says she and her husband were identified by a customer in the store who accused them of stealing their mobile phone. The woman called the RCMP and pointed them out as Back Streeters, she says, because they are First Nations.

Cardinal Ericka in Saddle Lake, Alberta (Amber Bracken / Al Jazeera)

Within minutes, Ericka and her husband had been beaten, handcuffed and placed in the back of a police car.

RCMP officers sided with the accuser, says Ericka.

"We keep telling them & # 39; we don't steal, we don't have the phone & # 39;", he remembers, crying.

Erika, a receptionist at the Saddle Lake finance department, tells what an RCMP officer told her.

"He told me to admit it. I wanted to steal it so I could pawn it, go buy alcohol and crack," he says.

Ericka remembers praying to God to help them reach their daughter's graduation.

The couple was released two hours later, after police reviewed the store's security images. Ericka says that the woman who accused them found her mobile phone in the store.

They missed their daughter's graduation ceremony, but were able to arrive at dinner later. His daughter wrote an impact statement and presented it to the police.

Part of Chelsea's statement to the RCMP, provided to Al Jazeera by Ericka, says: "This day was my graduation day, so it was very important to me … (It was) crap because I really wanted them (my parents) were there. " When I heard that they had been accused of stealing, I thought it was stupid for someone to think that. My parents raised me to never steal and I thank you for raising us (Chelsea and his brothers) with morals and values ​​… My parents deserved an apology because all they were doing was picking up last-minute costumes to graduate. Maybe I should even receive an apology because it affected my high school graduation and made it a sad experience. "

Ericka says he requested an apology from the RCMP by phone and was told that the officers "were doing their job."

A boycott

Howard says he doesn't steal either, and that people shouldn't fear him or other Back Streeters. He worries about his own affairs, except when he is spoiling; the townspeople are usually generous in their delivery of additional change, he adds.

In 2005, in response to a comment from the City Council of St Paul, Guy Germain, published in the local newspaper, calling a "small percentage,quot; of Saddle Lake residents "the problem,quot; behind the crime in the city, Saddle Lake's leadership organized a year-long boycott of St. Paul's businesses.

The streets of St Paul, Alberta (Amber Bracken / Al Jazeera)

The former head of Saddle Lake, Ed Makokis, estimates that the boycott cost local businesses more than 20 million Canadian dollars (about $ 15 million).

Residents of all nearby indigenous communities descend on St Paul's businesses because there are few businesses in the reserves and those that are there, such as small service stations, tend to provide limited essentials at more expensive prices than in cities.

This drives the economy of San Pablo, says Hinano.

"They (First Nations) spend millions and millions of dollars on this community," explains the 61-year-old man, who is a native of Hawaii and is familiar with the negative impacts of colonialism they face there.

"Without them, do you think farmers can keep this city going?"

Judy believes that the townspeople should honor First Nations, even those who are depressed like Howard, instead of treating them as a burden.

"We (the First Nations) were the people who walked the earth before. We never stood there waiting at the edge of the field saying & # 39; we want well-being, we want trauma & # 39;", says Judy.

"They are (the Back Streeters) so lost. They have never had the right help they need."

There is no shelter for the homeless in the city.

Hinano says city officials will not help the homeless because they think it is the job of the reserve. The reserve is an entity financed by the federal government, administered separately from the municipality.

However, Maureen Miller, mayor of St. Paul, says the city council is working to find a facility for a shelter and access funds for it. Meanwhile, the city has begun an initiative to provide reach for the homeless.

"We are trying to take care of everyone in the streets," explains the mayor, sipsing tea on a cold morning at the St. Paul golf course, just outside the city. "The RCMP offers help and services to people released from custody. In the summer, city trucks carry bottles of water to give to people on the streets on hot days."

Mayor Maureen Miller in St Paul (Amber Bracken / Al Jazeera)

The biggest secret in the world.

The MNFC is one of the main meeting places for Back Streeters in the city. Located one block south of the cinema on the main street, the MNFC is located in an old industrial building with concrete floors and poor heating. But the space is heated with walls decorated with colorful works of native art, the smell of sweet grass burning in bowls of spots and laughter.

There are only a few paid employees and many financing deficits. But there is bread available every day and a sense of community that unites the workers, volunteers and the mostly transitory population that the center serves.

The MNFC is open for people to share stories in the style of a traditional exchange circle. Also known as a circle of conversation, this is a sacred practice that has been used by many indigenous cultures, including those of the Cree, for thousands of years. Circles for sharing are used for multiple purposes, including problem solving and healing. But they are not only for members of indigenous tribes; Anyone is invited and encouraged to participate.

Howard at the MNFC in St Paul; the city has no night shelter, but the MNFC offers a warm place to be during the day (Amber Bracken / Al Jazeera)

One thing that should be shared between the indigenous and white population is the need for truth before reconciliation, says Hinano.

"They (the white residents of San Pablo) need to put the cotton ball in their mouths and pull it out of their ears in order to hear," he explains, referring to systemic racism, discrimination and trauma embedded in Canadian society.

It is this, he believes, that has led to the overrepresentation of indigenous peoples among the homeless in St. Paul, those left in limbo, caught in the midst of a complicated and ongoing conflict.

"It's a horrible story," he says, sitting among Back Streeters in the large open foyer of the MNFC building.

The history of colonization and the horrors of everything that brought the natives of Canada is something that must be told to the masses, he explains.

"It's the best kept secret in the world!"

The effects of colonization are alive and well, he continues, nodding toward the room full of homeless Indians.

For his part, Howard dreams of wandering in the sun someday. He wants to move to Albuquerque, New Mexico, the home of the Pueblo, Apache and Navajo Nations. I would have no problem fitting, he reasons. He is warm and friendly with many brunette people; a place where you can grow old and live the rest of your days.