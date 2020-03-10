The Bachelor Finale Live Blog Part 2: Who will choose Pete?

And we are back!

We are about to finally Finally Find out what's going on with Peter Weber and his journey to find love after the wild and crazy journey last night, during which Hannah Ann and Madison met Peter's parents, but only one made a good impression.

At the end of the night, Peter's parents had begged him to choose Hannah Ann (with Pete's mother declaring that he was an angel on earth), and Madison had broken up with Peter and was gone, but Pete still couldn't Decide to be with Hannah. Ann, or even tell Hannah Ann that Madison was gone.

The promotion at the end of the episode revealed that Madison returns, but we still don't know how, when or why. We have seen a ring in the promotions, but is there any proposal? Would any of these women still be willing to be with Peter after witnessing that conversation with his family?