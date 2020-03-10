The alleged hammer killer appears in Jefferson County court while the victim's family watches

A man suspected of using a hammer to kill four people in Colorado was informed Tuesday of the charges he faces more than three decades after the alleged crimes.

Alexander Christopher Ewing, also known as Hammer Killer, appeared in the Jefferson County District Court where he was read of the six felony charges he faces there, including four counts of first-degree murder in connection with the murder of Patricia Smith of 50 years. . Ewing also faces murder charges in the Arapahoe County District Court in connection with the death of Bruce Bennett, 27, his wife, Debra Bennet, 26, and his daughter, Melissa, 7.

Ewing appeared in a red jail uniform, with chained hands. Ewing, a small man who was beginning to bald, only spoke briefly in one-word answers to the judge's questions.

Smith's family members sat in the front row and wiped away their tears as Jefferson County Deputy District Attorney Bob Weiner read the charges Ewing faced.

Ewing, 59, had been jailed in Nevada since 1985 for an assassination attempt for murder and fought his extradition to Colorado.

Investigators were unable to connect Ewing with Colorado's four murders in 1984 until 2018, when DNA evidence related him to the crimes. Colorado researchers had sent the DNA found in the scenes to a national database years ago, but the samples did not match anything until Nevada officials uploaded a sample of Ewing in the summer of 2018.

Ewing is suspected of raping and killing Smith in his Lakewood apartment and, six days later, killing the Bennetts in Aurora. Bennett's youngest daughter, Vanessa, who was 3 years old at the time, survived.

Ewing is eligible for the death penalty in both Colorado cases, although none of the prosecutors has made the decision to pursue him.

Colorado lawmakers passed a bill that abolished the death penalty last month, but the ban would only affect cases filed on or after July 1. The governor has not yet signed the bill, although he is expected to do so.

Ewing's public defender, Katherine Spengler, argued several times during the court hearing on Tuesday that Ewing should not face the death penalty because Colorado's capital punishment law is unconstitutional. Prosecutors do not have to decide if they want to execute it until Ewing is prosecuted.

Ewing's preliminary hearing, where a judge will determine if there is enough evidence to allow the case to continue in court, is scheduled for May 22.