The Afghan president orders the release of Taliban prisoners

US officials, including Mr. Pompeo, have emphasized that the withdrawal of US troops is based on conditions, but lawmakers who have seen the classified annexes to the agreement say the Taliban have only given vague guarantees which will meet the demands of the USA. UU.

The agreement has also required 24-hour diplomacy to keep their pieces together and move on. Mr. Khalilzad, the envoy leading the effort, has remained on the road for the past four months and has not returned home to Washington since Thanksgiving. The political crisis in Kabul, where essentially two governments have declared themselves in power, makes the next steps much more difficult.

In addition to freeing the prisoners, Mr. Ghani has promised to gather an inclusive negotiation team to sit in front of the Taliban. Months of work in the team had not resulted in a consensus among all the different factions. Now that the elections separated the political elite, it is unclear whether Abdullah's faction will cooperate in the negotiations led by Ghani, or boycott them and announce his own effort.

Former President Hamid Karzai, who was part of the efforts to resolve the political dispute between Ghani and Abdullah, lashed out at the United States in a tough statement on Tuesday. He said the United States had been "dishonest and not transparent,quot; in the way it had faced the elections.

"If the United States really wanted to resolve the crisis, it could have taken constructive and timely measures before the inauguration to avoid the divisions and political instability that arose from it," Karzai said. "The current worrying situation in the country is due to the degrading and divisive policy and action of the United States."

Still, the US agreement with the Taliban received unanimous support from the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, a rare instance of agreement by the 15-member body. The resolution, sponsored by the United States, welcomed "significant steps to end the war and open the door,quot; to negotiations between Afghans themselves.

In a statement read on the board, an envoy from the USA. In the US, Cherith Norman Chalet, expressed appreciation for Mr. Ghani's decision to accept the exchange of prisoners, which he described as "a significant measure that brings Afghans one step closer to intra-Afghan negotiations."

Najim Rahim and Fatima Faizi contributed reports from Kabul and Rick Gladstone from New York.