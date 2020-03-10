The actress of & # 39; Moana & # 39 ;, Auli’i Cravalho, reveals that she would play the character she voiced again in a future live action remake!

%MINIFYHTML20ce6891ff0631a89b025a4544aff6f711% %MINIFYHTML20ce6891ff0631a89b025a4544aff6f712%

Auli & # 39; i Cravalho, the young actress who expressed nothing less than the character of Moana in the animated film with the same name loved the experience very much and, as a result, she would not mind playing the character again in a possible action adaptation in alive. . During a new interview with HollywoodLife, Auli’i Cravalho talked about the project, sharing how "proud (she) was of the work (she) did with the film."

That said, of course I would visit the paper again! And that remains the same if it is also a real action version!

The young actress and singer of 19 years won the role of the titular character in 2016 and the film was so loved and critically acclaimed that she was even nominated at the Oscars.

Since then, Auli’i has been increasing in terms of his career.

But recently, animated films have been getting their live action remakes, one by one, they can't help thinking that the same thing will happen one day with Moana.

Therefore, when that day comes, Auli’i would love to take on the role again.

When HollywoodLife asked about it, she replied: ‘A live action, Moana! Would you consider doing it? (No) I think I've done it before. (I am) very proud of the work I did with the movie. The movie came out when I was sixteen and now I'm nineteen. I would be more than happy to see someone else play that role, and if I reciprocated, I would do my best. "

Obviously, she would love to pay Moana again, but the actress made it clear that being part of the future live action project in any form or capacity would be great, joking: & # 39; If I could do Hei Hei, if not I could not give Moana that it would be totally fine, just throw me like chicken!



