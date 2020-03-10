The 2020 Hall of Fame faces the Dallas Cowboys against the Pittsburgh Steelers – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

CANTON, Ohio (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers will face each other in this year's Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame made the announcement Tuesday that the annual preseason game will face two historic franchises to start the 2020 season. The game will be played on Thursday, August 6.

The Hall of Fame 2020 Class includes legendary coaches Jimmy Johnson and Bill Cowher. The former great Steelers player, Troy Polamalu, and former Cowboys security, Cliff Harris, will also be consecrated this year.

The consecration ceremony will take place on Saturday, August 8.

The Cowboys will also open the preseason on the national stage with new head coach Mike McCarthy and his almost completely new coaching staff.