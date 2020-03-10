The 10 worst NFL free agency contracts of the last 10 years

%MINIFYHTML49ac28f74f4d4751113771a8da29182011% %MINIFYHTML49ac28f74f4d4751113771a8da29182012%

Year: 2015

Contract: 5 years, $ 40 million ($ 18 million guaranteed)

Eagles earnings: $ 9 million (22.5 percent of the contract)

Dead money: $ 4 million

Statistics with eagles: 8 starts, 702 yards per rush, 6 TDs per rush, 3.6 yards per attempted rush

How I finish: It was changed in 2016 to Titans along with a fourth round selection in exchange for a fourth round selection

The 2015 Murray fiasco was not exactly Chip Kelly's best moment. The Eagles coach had gained control of the construction of the list, and signed not only Murray, the reigning NFL offensive player of the year after an All-Pro season with the Cowboys, but also Ryan Mathews to form A committee of brokers. It was the Eagles' backup plan after Frank Gore rejected them for the Colts. And it was a disaster.

Obviously, Murray was expelled for Kelly's offense, and a year after registering 1,845 yards on the ground in Dallas, the runner in Philadelphia managed only 702. Kelly was fired before the end of the season, and Murray was changed to Tennessee a few months ago. later.