Tesla has just manufactured its one millionth car

Tesla has produced one million electric cars, the company's CEO, Elon Musk posted on Twitter. Musk made the announcement by sharing a photo of the car, a red Model Y, and congratulated the Tesla team for reaching the milestone. It is a significant moment for a car manufacturer that was founded in 2003.

Tesla launched its first consumer car, the Roadster, in 2008, which means it took a little more than twelve years to reach this milestone of one million cars. However, it could end up reaching the two million mark much earlier according to the current objectives. In its January earnings report, the company said it expects to ship more than 500,000 cars worldwide in 2020. Established car manufacturers such as Toyota or the Volkswagen Group each produce more than ten million vehicles a year. However, the Tesla milestone is a great achievement for an automotive startup that only produces electric vehicles.

%MINIFYHTML93b38caab4d837503918dd95cc86466611% %MINIFYHTML93b38caab4d837503918dd95cc86466612%

The electric car company reached the milestone by starting to produce more of its cars outside the US. UU. At the end of last year, he delivered his first cars manufactured in his Shanghai Gigafactory. Meanwhile, the company is also preparing the site for its fourth Gigafactory near Berlin in Germany, after a court ruled that its tree-cutting work could continue after a challenge from environmental groups.

This month, Tesla is expected to begin shipping its last car, the Model Y, months before its original "fall 2020,quot; estimate. Meanwhile, the company's Cybertruck will go into production in late 2021.