Tesla: China urges Tesla to keep consistent products while shoppers complain about computers – Latest news

The Chinese Ministry of Industry said on Tuesday that it urged Tesla Inc to keep its Chinese-made vehicles consistent after some Chinese customers complained that the US electric vehicle manufacturer put less advanced computer chips in their cars.

Tesla began delivering Model 3 electric sedans manufactured in China from its $ 2 billion factory in Shanghai in December, but some buyers said on Chinese social networks that the control units in their cars run on HW2.5 chips, which are less advanced than the HW3.0 chips listed in their specification sheets.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology urged Tesla on Tuesday to ensure consistency, quality and product safety, according to a statement on the ministry's website.

HW3.0 chips are required for Full Self-Driving mode in the Tesla driver assistance system, a feature that is optional when customers request Tesla cars.

In a post on his Weibo account last week, Tesla said the exchange was due to the lack of supply of the HW3.0 chips and that the company would replace the chip for customers who received cars with HW2.5 systems.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tesla's production and delivery plans in Shanghai have been interrupted by a coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 3,100 people in the world's second largest economy.

Retail sales of passenger cars in China fell around 80% in February due to the epidemic, according to industry data.

