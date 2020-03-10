Tekashi69 will again be a free man in August

Twitter

The rapper of & # 39; Gotti & # 39 ;, who was sentenced to 24 months behind bars in a federal case of organized crime, will be released from prison later this year, but not before turning 24 in May.

Up News Info –

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine He will spend his 24th birthday behind bars after learning that his release from prison is scheduled for August 2.

The troubled star, whose real name is Daniel Hernández, was sentenced to 24 months in prison in December (2019) for crimes related to his gang activity with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

%MINIFYHTML196cf547d0c1a6d99806b477194219c711% %MINIFYHTML196cf547d0c1a6d99806b477194219c712%

At that time, he was credited with having turned 13 months, and now lawmakers have revealed the date he will become a free man, according to Complex.

Unfortunately for Hernandez, he will still be behind bars on May 8, when he turns 24.

The hitman "FEFE" initially faced a 47-year sentence of life imprisonment, but received a much lighter prison sentence after agreeing to testify against gang members.