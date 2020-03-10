Tekashi 6ix9ine will leave prison in August

Reports said Monday that Tekashi 6ix9ine, née Daniel Hernández, is scheduled for release in August 2020 due to his stellar behavior in the big house. As most know, Tekashi 6ix9ine hastened to tell federal agents everything they wanted to know about their participation in the New York City gang, Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

The Inmate Locator of the Bureau of Prisons states that Hernández, who spent most of his time in a private place for fear of his life, will be released on August 2. the Gummo The artist was sentenced to two years behind bars in December for working with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

The rapper initially faced a litany of very serious charges, which included organized crime and conspiracy, which commonly occur with decades in a federal penitentiary. However, Tekashi 6ix9ine, due to internal struggles with his associates, told federal agents what they wanted to know.

Hernandez was credited for the year and one month he spent in jail while awaiting his sentence. During a conversation with Complex, his lawyer, Dawn Florio, said that the reason he was released before is because he behaved well.

As noted above, Daniel Hernández faced decades behind bars after pleading guilty to organized crime and other charges, but cooperated with federal agents and his sentence was drastically reduced.

Prosecutors asked the judge to be easy with him because of his cooperation as a "star witness."

In January, Tekashi 6ix9ine and his legal team asked him to serve his sentence at home for fear of his life. However, Paul Engelmayer, the judge who oversees the case in Manhattan, issued a sentence designed to "reflect,quot; the seriousness of what he did.

Ad

When the youth finally gets out of jail, he will serve another 300 hours of community service and will also have to pay $ 35,000 for a fine. Last year's reports claimed that Tekashi 6ix9ine had already started working with other record companies after his arrest, despite his precarious reputation in the hip-hop community.



Post views:

two