Tekashi 6ix9ine will be out of prison before the end of the summer, on August 2.

Tekashi was sentenced to 24 months in prison after pleading guilty to nine counts of federal extortion, gun related crimes and conspiracy. His sentence was considerably less than that of his companions, as he resorted to state evidence against them to ensure a short prayer.

A spokesman for the Public Affairs department of the Bureau of Prisons told Complex that "[W] we can confirm that the inmate Hernandez has a planned release date for August 2, 2020."

Dawn Florio, one of Tekashi's lawyers, told the publication: "The reason he is released early is because he is the perfect model prisoner," he said.

It has been reported that Tekashi was offered witness protection, but refused. You are expected to release music as soon as it is released.

Will they keep hitting Tekashi 6ix9ine?