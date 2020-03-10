Tekashi 6ix9ine receives the release date from prison

Bradley Lamb
Tekashi 6ix9ine will be out of prison before the end of the summer, on August 2.

Tekashi was sentenced to 24 months in prison after pleading guilty to nine counts of federal extortion, gun related crimes and conspiracy. His sentence was considerably less than that of his companions, as he resorted to state evidence against them to ensure a short prayer.

A spokesman for the Public Affairs department of the Bureau of Prisons told Complex that "[W] we can confirm that the inmate Hernandez has a planned release date for August 2, 2020."

