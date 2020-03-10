Teen Mom's Amber Portwood reveals the greatest regret after arrest

Amber Portwood He is trying his best to learn from his mistakes.

Less than five months after reaching a plea agreement in his domestic arrest for assault, the Teen mom og Star is opening up about his legal drama.

%MINIFYHTML8113890d35a980ef7df587a7c8cf491511% %MINIFYHTML8113890d35a980ef7df587a7c8cf491512%

In a preview of the two-hour season premiere of the successful MTV show, Amber sat down with his former support. Gary Shirley to address the consequences of his arrest.

"What I regret most is that I didn't leave that house that night. Now I look back and I'm embarrassed because all I think about is & # 39; Amber! You should have left that house. House. & # 39 ; There are limits for someone with mental health disorders, "he shared. "There is something that someone like me can handle and people like me will understand."

Amber continued while holding back the tears, "I am very guilty of not being aware of myself more than I should have done it and I am really ashamed of not having that because I should after all the things I have done to change."