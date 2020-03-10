Teen Mom's Amber Portwood reveals the greatest regret after arrest

Amber Portwood He is trying his best to learn from his mistakes.
Less than five months after reaching a plea agreement in his domestic arrest for assault, the Teen mom og Star is opening up about his legal drama.
In a preview of the two-hour season premiere of the successful MTV show, Amber sat down with his former support. Gary Shirley to address the consequences of his arrest.
"What I regret most is that I didn't leave that house that night. Now I look back and I'm embarrassed because all I think about is & # 39; Amber! You should have left that house. House. & # 39 ; There are limits for someone with mental health disorders, "he shared. "There is something that someone like me can handle and people like me will understand."
Amber continued while holding back the tears, "I am very guilty of not being aware of myself more than I should have done it and I am really ashamed of not having that because I should after all the things I have done to change."
For those who don't know, the Teen mom og Star was previously arrested in July 2019 after an alleged altercation with her then boyfriend Andrew Glennon. Amber strongly denied attacking Andrew with what prosecutors previously described as a machete.
After pleading guilty to domestic assault, the Teen mom og Star was sentenced to 2.5 years probation. The court also ordered classes for parents, which Amber started in October.
"I am very sorry to disappoint you and I am working on myself and my life to make sure it never fails again," said Amber on an Instagram Live that will be included in the season premiere. "And that is something really difficult for people with mental health disorders."
Later, Amber shared: "It has been one of the most difficult moments of my life, but I am proud of how I handled it. I am fortunate to have the support of Gary and Kristina in this whole situation."
Teen mom og A new season begins on March 17 at 8 p.m. only on MTV.