Tee Grizzley calls Eminem & Royce Da 5 & # 39; 9 Beef & # 39; A Great Misunderstanding & # 39;

Rapper Tee Grizzley has said that his fight with Detroit rappers Eminem and Royce Da 5 & # 39; 9 "was a,quot; misunderstanding, "and he seems willing to repair some barriers between them.

After calling beef "a big misunderstanding," Grizzley added later, "Shout out to Eminem. Shout out to Royce. I talked to Royce the other day. It was really a big misunderstanding, do you understand me?"

He continued: "We will definitely come with 8 Mile 2. Sit down. No, I'm just talking shit. But we definitely have some music. Royce has a project on the way, I have a project on the way. Em like the big dog from the city ".

Grizzley says he has not yet had the opportunity to sit with Em: "Even if we never do, everything is love," he added. "At the end of the day, because of the way I left, I don't need anyone. But when you reach a certain level, you need people to shoot even higher. I hope it can be done [a hint], but if not, still it's all love. "