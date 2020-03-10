Tee Grizzley calls Eminem & Royce Da 5 & # 39; 9 Beef & # 39; A Great Misunderstanding & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Rapper Tee Grizzley has said that his fight with Detroit rappers Eminem and Royce Da 5 & # 39; 9 "was a,quot; misunderstanding, "and he seems willing to repair some barriers between them.

After calling beef "a big misunderstanding," Grizzley added later, "Shout out to Eminem. Shout out to Royce. I talked to Royce the other day. It was really a big misunderstanding, do you understand me?"

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here