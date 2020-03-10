Tarrant County confirms its first allegedly positive COVID-19 case – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Tarrant County Public Health has identified the first allegedly positive case of COVID-19 in a resident of Tarrant County.

The patient had traveled to a conference in Kentucky at the end of February.

The health department did not give the patient's age or any other details.

"Due to the sensitive nature of this information, we are not allowed to provide specific information about the patient," said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. “We are interviewing domestic contacts and we have identified places where this person has been and we are reaching possibly exposed people. The TCPH operations center continues to monitor the situation closely, working with the CDC, DSHS and other community partners, ”he said.

The Tarrant County Public Health laboratory identified this case as part of the recently expanded tests.

The Tarrant County Laboratory serves Tarrant and 33 other counties in this region.

Dallas County also reported its first positive presumptive case of coronavirus on Tuesday.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with fever and cough and can cause bronchitis and severe pneumonia.

Although community transmission has not been detected, people should follow basic preventive measures as for any respiratory virus, which includes:

– Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick. If you experience difficulty breathing or persistent fever, call your primary care provider.

– Cover your cough or sneeze with a handkerchief or sleeve.

– Frequently clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces.

COVID-19 originated in the city of Wuhan, China, in December 2019 and has now spread to more than 100 countries.

For more information, click here or call during business hours (817) 248-6299.