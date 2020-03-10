Tami Roman's new program on the exhibition of cheats that target VH1

According to reports, former Basketball Wives star Tami Roman will present a new show on VH1, which focuses on exposing cheats.

According to The Jasmine Brand, the program tentatively called "Unfaithful," and the pilot has already been filmed.

Tami surprised BBW viewers when he resigned sensationally in the middle of the season last year.

"In the course of my time with this group of women, it has definitely made me who I am today," he told the producers. "We have laughed, we have cried … they have supported me in my efforts, and I have supported them. I have been at the forefront of some of the most important moments in history. I want to do better because I know how to do better." It has been nine years. It has been a good race. Is this the end of Basketball Wives for Tami? Yes Yes it is ".

There are no more known details about the show at this time.