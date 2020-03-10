Tami Roman's new program on the exhibition of cheats that target VH1

According to reports, former Basketball Wives star Tami Roman will present a new show on VH1, which focuses on exposing cheats.

According to The Jasmine Brand, the program tentatively called "Unfaithful," and the pilot has already been filmed.

Tami surprised BBW viewers when he resigned sensationally in the middle of the season last year.

