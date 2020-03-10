Suspect arrested for allegedly stabbing an old man, biting a witness in Berkeley – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (Up News Info SF) – A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a 74-year-old man in Berkeley on Sunday night, police said.

The suspect Ogun Jumoke is also being held on suspicion of serious physical assault for allegedly biting a second victim who attempted to intervene in the attack on the 74-year-old man in the 1300 block of University Avenue, several blocks west of the north Berkeley BART Station at approximately 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to police

Jumoke, who does not have a permanent address on the list, was able to leave the area after he allegedly bit the witness who tried to intervene, but agents were able to locate and arrest him nearby in the area of ​​Tenth and Delaware streets, police said.

The 74-year-old man from Berkeley was taken to a hospital with stab wounds in the torso, according to police. The witness who tried to intervene, a 32-year-old Berkeley man,

He was transported to a hospital with a bite wound.

Police said his investigation into the stabbing indicates that the meeting began after Jumoke saw the 74-year-old man walking with his little dog down University Avenue.

