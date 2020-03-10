Suspect arrested for allegedly blinking laser at CHP officer, cars at 101 in Marin – Up News Info San Francisco

SAUSALITO (Up News Info SF) – A California Highway Patrol officer, who was making a traffic cut on Highway 101 near Waldo Grade to stop drivers approaching a damaged vehicle, was blinded Tuesday night by a suspect using a manual laser, authorities said.

The CHP said the incident happened just after midnight. Officers had their lights on, driving back and forth through the 101 lanes to the south, warning drivers of a vehicle that was blocking the fast lane in a dark area of ​​Waldo Grade.

"While the officer responded with all his emergency lights on, they noticed what appeared to be a green laser dot on the central dividing wall right in front of them," the CHP posted on its Facebook page. "Suddenly, the entire interior of the patrol vehicle was filled with a bright green light that caused both agents in the car to be temporarily blinded."

Fortunately, the officer was able to recover his sight before crashing into any of the other vehicles.

"When the officer's vision recovered, they noticed a black hatchback now before his break," the CHP published. “Unable to suspend their response to the accident, they radioed another CHP unit assigned to a construction detail at the Golden Gate Bridge. They provided the description of the vehicle and warned that they could also be attacked with the laser. "

As there were no other cars in front of the patrol car, other officers were able to detain the suspect and put him in custody.

"The vehicle was quickly seen traveling at high speed in the construction zone and was stopped immediately," the CHP published. “After questioning the driver, they learned that he was in fact the person responsible for the laser attack and put him under arrest. A search of the vehicle found a high-powered green laser pen that had been used. "

As officers reported to the office what had happened, it was discovered that earlier in the evening there had been two other calls at two different locations in Marín. It turned out to be the same person who seemed to be using the laser to make the vehicles move so they could pass them.