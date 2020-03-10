Strikes and attack announcements: the difficult path that other countries took to pay only one

%MINIFYHTML8eda8b4d157d56ae6a48d2d3690a5aa111% %MINIFYHTML8eda8b4d157d56ae6a48d2d3690a5aa112%

It's a common refrain of Bernie Sanders in the campaign: The United States is the only developed country that does not provide health coverage to all residents.

"Canada can provide universal medical care to all its people at half the cost," he said in a recent Democratic debate. “The United Kingdom can do it. France can do it. Germany can do it. All Europe can do it. "

Mr. Sanders is right: all these countries offer universal coverage. But what he doesn't talk about is the unbearable battle they went through to get there.

It took Canada more than a decade to move from a mosaic of insurance plans to a single-payer system. At one time, doctors were so outraged that they went on strike for 23 days. Doctors from the United States and Britain flew to help keep the health system running.





Single-payer systems take a long time to establish



Note: Start dates are based on interviews with historians and a review of historical records.

Today, most Britons revere their National Health Service: a legislator called it as close as the English have to religion, and the 2012 Olympic inauguration ceremony honored him with a four-minute routine of singing and dancing .

But when it began in the mid-1940s, 89 percent of doctors opposed. They raised ￡ 1.6 million (or ￡ 58 million today, equivalent to $ 76 million in dollars) for a "fighting fund,quot; to protest against the plan. Some patients also showed interest in contributing.

Look around the world and start to see a common theme: creating universal coverage is difficult. Countries with the systems that Sanders admires went through years of failed legislation, medical protests and uncertain futures.

"No country did this without a major political conflict," said Jacob Hacker, a professor of political science at Yale who studies the formation of international health systems. "But once they laid the foundation strong and basic, there was no going back."

Most countries, such as the United States, build their health systems incrementally. They start with smaller programs that cover a certain group of people (such as the poor) or a certain type of medical care (such as hospital visits).

In other countries, it was the leap that the United States has not yet taken, from a system that covers some people to one that covers everyone, which in many cases was the most difficult part. Abroad, the arguments against universal coverage were similar to those we hear today: that it is too expensive or gives the government too much control over the practice of medicine.

"Universal coverage can be considered a laudable objective," said a Canadian commercial group in 1967, before arguing that "it is not yet within the economic reach of our province or country."

A British doctor told the New York Times in 1948 that, in fighting the National Health Service, he and his colleagues were "involved in a life or death struggle for our freedom and independence."

Mr. Hacker said: “People look at the current levels of support that other systems have and extrapolate backwards to think that universal coverage was always popular. But that is not the case. Everywhere this happened, it was a very fierce fight. "

Canada took 11 years to provide medical care to all











Tommy Douglas, widely credited for establishing single-payer medical care in Canada, campaigning in front of a crowd of approximately 12,000.fake images

In 1944, Saskatchewan elected a prime minister named Tommy Douglas, the first Socialist Democrat to hold that position in North America. He set to work in the construction of the province's health system, beginning with hospital benefits in 1947.

Douglas led his 1959 re-election campaign on a health care agenda, promising "a high level of medical care to all citizens of Saskatchewan." He also offered a prediction: if his province took a step forward and created the medical care of a single payer, "before 1970, almost all the other provinces of Canada would have followed Saskatchewan's example."

He won re-election in 1960 and passed legislation to create the single-payer system that he had promised voters. He did not receive the positive reception he could have expected: the doctors went on strike for more than three weeks when it began in July 1962. They took advertisements in the newspapers warning that "mandatory state medicine would be a tragic mistake for this province and would undermine the high quality of medical care you now enjoy. "

"All the issues he is hearing in the Democratic debate were expressed in Canada in the 1950s and 1960s," said David Wright, a professor of history at McGill University in Montreal with an upcoming book on the history of the system of health of Canada. . "You had an industry worried about being redundant, and people who had insurance cared about their doctors."

Finally, doctors began to lose support, as Saskacthewan residents were frustrated by their lack of access to medical care. An independent London mediator then negotiated an agreement. The compromise, known as the Saskatoon Agreement for which it was resolved, guaranteed doctors that they would not become state employers, but would remain independent contractors within the public insurance plan.

Despite the first obstacles, Mr. Douglas's prediction was finally correct. Saskatchewan's system became quite popular, and other provinces began to create theirs. Subsequently, the federal government began to provide funds for these systems and, in 1971, the entire country had gone to single-payer medical care.





British doctors raised millions to protest against the National Health Service











A dentist who worked in a health center that was part of the newly established National Health Service.Popperfoto / Getty Images

In 1942, a dense government volume known as the Beveridge Report recommended that Britain greatly expand its welfare state. The 300-page policy document by economist William Beveridge became a surprise success, selling more than half a million copies.

Even so, the nation was not totally convinced with the idea of ​​reviewing its health system. A 1944 survey recently discovered by historian Nick Hayes found that only 44 percent were in favor of a nationalized health system. A full third wanted to leave things as they were, a mix of public and private programs. Doctors made their opinions quite clear in a survey conducted by the British Medical Association: 89 percent opposed the new system.

Before the ambivalence of the public and the firm opposition of the doctors, the National Health Service did not advance until the Labor Party won control of Parliament with a landslide victory in 1945. From there, things moved quickly. As Mr. Hacker writes in his history of the system, he moved "from a Cabinet proposal in December 1945 to a White Paper in March to a law in November."

The doctors considered going on strike, but finally decided not to do so after the government offered financial concessions. Doctors would be allowed to earn additional money by seeing patients in private offices outside the National Health Service (this is still done in Britain, but is prohibited in Canada).

Two years after the start of the National Health Service, the health minister, Aneurin Bevan, commented that he had "covered his mouth with gold,quot; to negotiate his dealings with British doctors.





Australia created universal coverage. Then he repealed it. Then he created it again.











Australian workers protested outside Parliament in 1975. Australia adopted a single-payer system, repealed it and then adopted it again years later.Kenneth Stevens / Fairfax Media, through Getty Images

When Australia began working toward universal coverage in the 1960s, the picture was similar to that of the United States: 80 percent of residents had some type of private or government-subsidized coverage for hospital visits.

The country's Labor Party argued that this was not good enough and won the national election campaign of the 1972 country on a health care platform.

Things did not proceed smoothly from there.

"The trip has been quite tortuous," said Anne-Marie Boxall, an associate professor at the University of Sydney, who wrote a book about Australia's health system. "No other developed country has managed to introduce universal medical care and get rid of it."

The legislation to create universal medical care failed in 1973. It failed again in 1974. It passed in 1975 by a mere margin of three votes. The new system would leave private insurance markets intact, but create a parallel public program to cover all Australians.

"It was an epic legislative battle to put universal medical care into operation," Boxall said. "It was nothing less than an extreme risky attitude." She said the leader at that time, Prime Minister Gough Whitlam, had a motto: "crash or pierce."

The Labor Party managed to create a universal coverage system called Medibank, but voter support for the idea had diminished during the blunt legislative battle. A survey showed that, by 1975, only 38 percent of Australians supported the idea of ​​mandatory coverage for all. Voters made this point especially clear in the 1976 elections, when they expelled the Labor Party from power. A more conservative coalition government took control and, in years, withdrew the Medibank plan.

This gives Australia the perhaps unenviable distinction of being the only developed country that repeals universal coverage.

But the battle was not over. When Labor returned to power in 1983, the party immediately returned to medical attention. He changed the name of his health coverage plan to Medicare and approved it again in 1984. So far, he has survived.





Could it happen here?











Protesters carried posters supporting the Medicare for All Act of 2019 at a press conference on the bill in front of the House of Representatives in Washington.T.J. Kirkpatrick for The New York Times

Australia, Canada and Britain overcame a huge opposition to building health systems that their citizens now support. In each case, the politicians stood firm and, finally, the protest subsidized.

Could something similar happen in the United States?

Those who study the history of other health systems say that it is certainly possible, but that it will probably be more difficult.

The United States is different because its medical industry is bigger and more powerful. Health care spending accounts for a sixth of the US economy, and no industry spends more on pressuring Congress.

Another obstacle comes from the structure of the US government. UU., In which grieving political parties often exercise partial control over the different branches of government.

"The American political system makes this more difficult," said Mr. Hacker, a Yale professor. "The kind of determined approach to not taking prisoners that happened in some provinces like Saskatchewan doesn't work so well here."

That said, there is nothing so structurally different in the United States that leads historians to think that universal coverage is impossible.

"Of course the United States could do this," said Wright, a history professor at McGill. "There is no reason, except for political will, that could not happen."

Ms. Boxall, who studies the system in Australia, notes that 80 percent of the people there had private medical insurance when the Labor government began seeking universal public coverage. That suggests that change can still happen, even in the face of an entrenched insurance industry.

"The private market had not achieved universal coverage here, and it became clear that the government was the only way to get 80 percent to 100 percent," he said.

Even so, widespread private insurance meant that party leaders had to compromise: to this day, Australia has a private health insurance system that runs parallel to its universal coverage. Enrollment in private plans generally increases when conservative parties are in power, and decreases when liberals arrive at the government.

"People had been paying their private coverage for 25 years, and they were nervous about what a government-managed scheme would mean," Boxall said. "After fighting the political battle they had left to reach universal coverage, they simply did not have the political capital to do something sensible with the private insurance agreements that were at their side."