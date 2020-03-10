Storm could bring thunder, hail and water jets to Southern California – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A storm system that could bring thunder, hail and possible water jets has reached southern California.

The slow-moving storm could cause heavy rains at times and authorities are preparing for the possibility of mudflows and debris near areas of recent burns, rock falls on canyon roads and flooding on highways. According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms could bring lightning to beach areas, and jets of water over the ocean are possible.

Lightning will be possible for most areas of southwest California on Tuesday. You are especially vulnerable to lightning when you are outdoors, such as visiting the ocean. Find a safe building or retire to a vehicle if you hear thunder! https://t.co/KM2rzaPdTo #Take care #LAweather #CAwx pic.twitter.com/HQldAYJlgZ – NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 9, 2020

Periods of wet weather are expected until Wednesday. Most of the rain is expected on Tuesday when there is also a chance of thunderstorms capable of brief torrential rains, gusty winds and dangerous cloud beams. #LAWeather #LArain #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/w0ifLNnAhV – NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 10, 2020

However, this warmer storm system is not expected to bring snow, except for the highest mountain peaks.

The city of Santa Ana offers free sandbags to residents and businesses at its Corporate Yard, 215 S. Center St. in Santa Ana.

Tuesday's wet weather is just the beginning of this week. Scattered showers are expected during the weekend, when the region should see a rest in the rain. But before that break, southern California could receive up to three inches of rain in coastal areas and valleys, and up to five inches of rain in mountains and foothills.

The highs of downtown Los Angeles, in Orange County and the Inland Empire deserts will be in the 60s on Tuesday.