Stock markets rise after the worst Wall Street fight in years

Global stocks rise, but investors are still scary.
Investors returned to the markets on Tuesday, a day after the coronavirus and a battle between the world's largest oil producers shook the global financial scene.
European stocks opened higher, led by an increase of more than 2 percent in London. Asian markets also ended higher.
Futures markets indicated that Wall Street would follow the trend.
Profits did not compensate for the global decline in the markets on Monday. Wall Street recorded its worst performance in more than a decade. In Asia and Europe on Monday, some of the most important financial exchanges flirted or entered bear market territory.
The markets still showed many signs of nervousness on Tuesday. US government debt yields. UU. They increased slightly, but remained close to historical lows. The price of gold fell slightly in futures markets.
Still, investors also suggested that on Tuesday they were waiting for the support of the government amid signs of an outbreak that worsens in the United States and the almost certainty of a recession in Europe.
In London, the FTSE 100 index rose 1.1 percent in morning operations, as did CAC 40 in France. Germany's DAX rose 0.7 percent.
The actions ended the day on the rise in the Asia-Pacific region. Australian stocks were the big winners, with the S & P / ASX 200 index rising 3.1 percent.
The rest of the region increased more modestly. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index passed the lowest morning but ended 0.9 percent higher.
In China, the Shanghai composite index rose 1.7 percent. Hong Kong rose 1.4 percent. Shares in Seoul, South Korea, rose 0.4 percent.
The price of oil, which had plummeted a quarter on Monday, rose almost 7 percent on Tuesday, and futures recorded the price of Brent crude at around $ 36.70 per barrel.
South Korea puts limits on short sellers after its market crash.
South Korean officials mobilized on Tuesday to protect national companies one day after a brutal liquidation.
The government said it would toughen a rule that prohibits the short sale of shares that meet certain daily business criteria over the next three months. The move was "in response to expanded market volatility in recent times," said Hong Nam-ki, finance minister of South Korea.
Some of the country's most valuable companies lost billions of dollars on Monday. Its market approached bearish territory, which is when stocks fall 20 percent from a recent high.
Short sellers borrow the shares of a company to sell in the hope that they can buy them again at a lower price and pay the difference. Free market advocates argue that it is a crucial part of a healthy market. But the act is often blamed for making the market recession worse.
China's "lazy economy,quot; is booming amid the outbreak.
With hundreds of millions of people in China locked in their homes for almost two months, the demand for small appliances has increased as a new class of involuntary closures channels their boredom in the kitchen and cleaning.
Sales of air fryers, which use circulating hot air to cook food quickly, offering a healthy alternative to deep frying, soared more than seven times year after year, according to February data from Suning, a major retailer in China. Sales of self-heating lunch boxes also increased.
Homes also dedicated themselves to cleaning spree. Domestic sterilization equipment increased, of course, but so did the sales of vacuum cleaners, according to Suning.
In China, the trend is called "lazy economy," which refers to devices and products purchased by urbanites who want to save time and energy on household chores. But laziness probably has little to do now, as the Chinese learn new ways to cook and take care of their homes. Travel restrictions and virtual quarantines give them little more to do.
The oil crisis spreads through the global financial system.
Markets in the United States collapsed on Monday when the panic that began in the oil market triggered a chain reaction that rumbled throughout the world, raising concerns about the global economy.
It was the worst day of Wall Street in more than a decade. The S,amp;P 500, which has already fallen 12 percent from its peak at the end of February, fell more than 7 percent on Monday. The sudden fall triggered the automatic "circuit breakers,quot;, stopping the trade for 15 minutes, a rare occurrence that sought to prevent the shares from falling.
The fall was the largest in the United States since December 2008, when investors were still reeling from the collapse of Lehman Brothers and the housing crisis that dragged the economy into a recession. He put the index near 20 percent below its all-time high, a fall that would have ended the bull market of the shares that began exactly 11 years ago.
The outbreak comes to Wall Street when hedge fund employees are positive.
In what appears to be the first publicly confirmed case of the outbreak affecting the New York financial services industry, a Point72 employee, the hedge fund managed by Steven A. Cohen, tested positive for the new coronavirus.
The employee, whose name has not been made public, is based at the Hudson Yards location of Point72 on the west side of Manhattan, and works on the 14th floor of the building, in a part of the company known as the administrative office, where accounting work and other support work is done. done, said a company official. Suspecting that he or she could have been infected, the person was quarantined about a week ago, the official said, and has not been in the office since.
For the sake of security, other workers on the 14th floor have been asked to work at home for the next two weeks, the Point72 official said, and both the affected floor and the company's office space are being thoroughly cleaned. in the meantime.
"We are taking COVID-19's situation seriously," the company said in a statement Monday night. In addition, the statement added: "We have extensive business continuity plans to ensure that the company can continue to operate." The positive result was previously reported by The Wall Street Journal.
Disney parks in Asia remain closed. In the United States, it's the same as always.
Since the State Department advised against traveling on cruises due to the coronavirus and the cancellation of a growing number of conventions and festivals, Disney theme parks in Florida and California began their high-volume spring break season on Monday as usual: stuck.
But the coronavirus continued to cause major problems for Disney abroad. The company's Asian theme park operation, four parks in China and Japan that collectively attract 51.2 million visitors annually, has been closed, and Disney expects its parks in China to remain closed until the end of March.
Shanghai property began a "gradual reopening,quot; on Monday by allowing guests to enter a shopping area and restaurants outside the park gates. Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo Disney Sea are scheduled to reopen next Monday.
Disney Cruise Line, which operates four ships that can transport 13,400 people at any given time, remains open.
A Disney spokeswoman declined to comment Monday.
Since February 4, the price of Disney shares has decreased 27 percent, to around $ 106. The S,amp;P 500 has fallen around 10 percent during that period.
SECOND. Advises employees in Washington to work from home.
The Securities and Exchange Commission, in response to a possible case of coronavirus, on Monday demanded a part of its staff to stay away from the agency's headquarters in Washington and also advised all other employees to work from home , said an informed person on the matter. .
An email the agency sent to the workers said the requirement applied to those on the ninth floor of the headquarters, the person confirmed. The email said a doctor had told an S.E.C. employed with respiratory symptoms before they could be caused by the coronavirus. The movement was previously reported by The Washington Post.
As reservations fall, Qantas says it will reduce the service in six months.
The Qantas Group of Australia said Monday that it would reduce service by almost a quarter in the next six months due to a "sudden and significant drop,quot; in reserves. The operator also announced salary cuts for its board of directors and executive team.
"We expect the lower demand to continue over the next few months, so instead of adopting an unsystematic approach, we are reducing capacity until mid-September," Alan Joyce, executive director of Qantas, He said in a statement.
Airlines around the world have been announcing similar movements in recent days, as the rapid spread of the coronavirus has contributed to a sharp decline in global flight demand.
Qantas will reduce service to Asia by 31 percent, while flights to the United States will be reduced by 19 percent. The airline also withdrew its earnings guide for the fiscal year ending in June.
To reduce costs, the airline also said it would cancel a planned share repurchase, eliminate management bonuses for the fiscal year, reduce board payment and executive management by 30 percent and offer paid and unpaid vacations. He also said that Mr. Joyce would not accept a salary.
Reports and research were contributed by Alexandra Stevenson, Kate Kelly, Matthew Goldstein, Brooks Barnes and Niraj Chokshi.