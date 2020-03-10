Stock markets rise after the worst Wall Street fight in years

Global stocks rise, but investors are still scary.

Investors returned to the markets on Tuesday, a day after the coronavirus and a battle between the world's largest oil producers shook the global financial scene.

European stocks opened higher, led by an increase of more than 2 percent in London. Asian markets also ended higher.

Futures markets indicated that Wall Street would follow the trend.

Profits did not compensate for the global decline in the markets on Monday. Wall Street recorded its worst performance in more than a decade. In Asia and Europe on Monday, some of the most important financial exchanges flirted or entered bear market territory.

The markets still showed many signs of nervousness on Tuesday. US government debt yields. UU. They increased slightly, but remained close to historical lows. The price of gold fell slightly in futures markets.