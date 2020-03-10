Steven Spielberg's daughter celebrates sobriety after arrest for domestic violence

Instagram

Just one week after being arrested for an incident of domestic violence against his fiance Chuck Pankow, Mikaela, 23, asks his followers to send him & # 39; good loving energy & # 39 ;.

Steven Spielberg's 23-year-old adopted daughter, Mikaela, celebrates a week of sobriety.

A week after being arrested after an incident of domestic violence against his fiance Chuck Pankow last weekend (February 29-March 1), the star turned to Instagram to inform his followers that he "just celebrated a week sober. "

"Navigating my own fears like a professional who somehow still doesn't know anything," he wrote on Sunday. "Send me good love energy and I can try to put that in the world."

"I will remain a flirtatious and strange duck at the end of the day," Mikaela continued. "I am really trying to improve my connection with my body and manifest personal security and genuine caution in regard to me."

The filmmaker's daughter, who also seemed to have cleared her account of all previous publications, ended up with the hashtags "#alcoholismawareness" and "#soberentertainer".

Mikaela will attend a court hearing on Monday after being charged with a misdemeanor of domestic violence. She told British newspapers The Sun that she hopes to clear her name.