Spring training report: MLB takes coronavirus precautions – Up News Info

Spring training continues in Florida and Arizona, with the grapefruit and cactus leagues distracting the country from the increasing effects of the coronavirus. The opening day is just over two weeks and the 30 teams are scheduled to play. MLB has no current plans to cancel or delay any of the actions. As the news develops and concerns about the coronavirus grow, that may change.

Meanwhile, teams are taking precautions. MLB transmitted a list of suggestions to deal with the emerging outbreak. And teams like the Philadelphia Phillies are becoming creative.

Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun endured a terrifying time early in Sunday's clash with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The left-handed batter took a quick ball to his face that left him with a broken jaw and probably an extensive recovery.

Superstar gardener Christian Yelich probably enjoyed his weekend more than Calhoun after signing a long-term extension with the Milwaukee Brewers. His $ 215 million contract, which runs until his 37-year season, virtually ensures that he will remain a Brewer for life.

This week's Spring Training Report discusses the precautions of MLB coronavirus, Calhoun's broken jaw and the new Yelich contract.

Coronavirus Precautions

Sooner or later, MLB may need to formalize a policy to treat coronavirus. He doesn't think those days are here yet. Still, Commissioner Rob Manfred has created an "internal working group,quot; to resolve possible "complications,quot; in the coming weeks and months.

The League has no current plans to cancel or delay spring training or regular season games in light of worries. But MLB is asking players and teams to take precautions due to the constant news of the spread of the coronavirus. According to a recent note to the 30 teams, it is requested that:

Players avoid taking balls and pens directly from fans to sign autographs, a suggestion that will be developed in the training materials the league intends to send to the teams, and opt for handshakes.

The teams open lines of communication with the local public health authority.

Head offices consult a local infectious disease specialist who can serve as a conduit for health officials.

The medical staff makes sure that all players have received the 2019-20 flu vaccine and are up to date with other vaccines.

Additional precautions include limiting access to members of the media that have visited high-risk areas such as China, Iran, Italy and South Korea in the past two weeks.

Other leagues and sports organizations have also instituted precautions. The National Hockey League recently temporarily closed the locker room to the media completely. Johns Hopkins University recently organized the first two rounds of the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament without fans. In other countries, sporting events have been rescheduled, postponed or canceled due to fears of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, spring training continues as planned in Florida, where two people died from the disease, and in Arizona, where multiple cases were confirmed. In addition to the fist bumps that replace those five hits, look for other small changes that can improve the safety of players and fans.

If the teams adhere to the guidelines, autograph sessions will necessarily have a different tone. The Philadelphia Phillies, for example, are having players previously sign a limited number of baseballs and photo cards before the games. The security staff then helps players distribute the memories.

Willie Calhoun's terrifying moment

Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun had what he probably qualifies as the worst turn at bat of his career. The left-handed hitter was hit in the face by a 95 mph Julio Urias fastball in the first inning of his team's Cactus League game with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The spring training showdown stopped for 10 minutes while trainers and medical staff attended the obviously injured Calhoun. He could not speak, although he finally walked to a medical car, which took him off the field. He later went to St. Joseph Hospital in Phoenix, where a CT scan revealed a broken jaw from the field.

There is more information on pending injuries, although Calhoun is likely to be out in the foreseeable future. If there is any advantage to this horrible injury, it could be to further increase the use of the C-Flap helmet extension, which is still optional. The accessory, already worn by notable hitters like Mike Trout and Bryce Harper, protects a player's cheek and jaw. During that fateful turn at bat, Calhoun was not wearing the C-Flap, which could have prevented the injury.

Calhoun was selected by the Dodgers in the fourth round of the 2015 draft. In 2017, Calhoun, then a top prospect, was sent to the Rangers as part of the Yu Darvish deal. He hit .269 last season in 309 at-bats in 83 games for the Rangers, with 21 homers and 48 RBIs. The young gardener seemed ready for a bigger role this season.

Christian Yelich Contract

It seems that the best gardener of the Brewers, Christian Yelich, will play his career with the team. The 2018 National League MVP and Milwaukee agreed to a new contract for nine years and $ 215 million, which basically extends their current contract for seven years.

Yelich's base salary will increase to $ 26 million for the 2022 season. And the contract includes a complete non-trade clause without voluntary exclusion from the team, usually uncommon and effective immediately.

The timing and circumstances of the agreement with Yelich are also a bit unusual. He was still three years away from free agency when he approached the team about an extension, and could have been online for an even larger payday. But Yelich likes to play in Milwaukee, and Brewers fans love him. It is also interesting that a small market team locked up one of MLB's main long-term talents.

Yelich hit .326 in 576 at-bats in his MVP season, with 36 homers and 136 RBIs. He hit .329 last season in his 489 at-bats, with 44 homers and 97 RBIs, and was preparing for another season of MVP caliber when the right kneecap broke.