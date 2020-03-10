Spring break attractions in North Texas are still open and kept busy – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Throughout northern Texas, travel plans during spring break are being interrupted by fears of the coronavirus.

"We really wanted to go to Florida," says Mabel Keeler with her 8-year-old son in tow. “But with all the flight restrictions, we decided to stay and do the local attractions. As tomorrow we can go to the Dallas Arboretum.

Although flights are not canceled to US destinations. In the USA, travelers have been increasingly reluctant to continue flying as the coronavirus spreads.

Keeler is among a growing list of families now looking for good, clean and safe fun, close to home, whether splashing and screaming or watching and learning.

"We went to the Dallas World Aquarium, we arrived at Perot," shares Chris Taylor in Dallas. "We have no worries at all. We have our hand sanitizer ready to use and we take all precautions, we wash our hands, so we feel good about it."

A spokesman for the Perot Museum of Nature and Science tells Up News Info 11 that the museum has had large crowds since this weekend, and shared in a statement, "the safety of our staff and guests is a priority throughout the year,quot; and They maintain vigorous hygiene procedures, which include commercial cleaning personnel aimed at thoroughly cleaning the premises three times a day.

Tim Sigler's family joined the crowds on Tuesday.

"Dinosaurs, playgrounds, lots of people, everyone touching everything," says Sigler. S

until he says he doesn't care about the coronavirus.

“Hand sanitizers were everywhere. Wash your hands a lot and continue with your day, "adding,quot; common sense. Wash your hands, ”he said.

In Grand Prairie, city employees say they have been planning large crowds of spring vacations since last year and that coronavirus fears don't seem to be keeping fans at home.

"This is a great time for us," says Duane Strawn, Director of Parks and Recreation. “I think people don't feel comfortable, maybe they travel and, therefore, all local places should see good numbers. And with everyone watching all their protocols, doing what they are supposed to do, watching their staff and all the disinfection of hands we do, anyway. We are providing a safe place for our citizens to come and enjoy. "

Strawn says that the number of spring vacations exceeded last year, but safety has always been a priority at the city's Epic Waters indoor water park and elsewhere.

"We knew we were going to be a great meeting space from day one," says Strawn. "We have not really had to modify much. We have added some more cleaning stations and everyone is starting to punch or greet instead of shaking hands."

So far, all the main attractions of North Texas remain open to visitors and that is good news, because a second wave of spring break families is making plans for next week.