Sony confirms that Horizon Zero Dawn will arrive on PC

It's official: Horizon Zero Dawn It's coming to the PC. Hermen Hulst, who runs PlayStation Worldwide Studios, confirmed in an interview with the Sony PlayStation blog that a PC version of the open-world role-playing game will be released this summer. The game was previously exclusive to PlayStation 4.

Hulst did not specify a release date, but said Guerrilla Games: Horizon Zero DawnDeveloper – will post more information soon. The port is already in the Steam store with PlayStation Mobile as editor.

"I think it's important that we stay open to new ideas on how to introduce more people to PlayStation and show them maybe what they've been missing," Hulst said in the interview. "In my mind, Horizon Zero Dawn it was simply a great adjustment in this particular case. "

Horizon Zero Dawn It will be the first PS4 developed by Sony exclusively to launch on another platform after its launch. It will also be one of the biggest games that has made the jump from PlayStation to PC.

This is a step in a new direction for Sony, which has used successful exclusives (such as God of War Y Marvel's Spiderman) to boost your hardware sales. (I bought a PS4 just to play Horizon.) Opening an exclusive AAA for players on other platforms certainly indicates a change in strategy, but it is not an unprecedented move.

Hideo Kojima Death stranded, which enjoyed a few months of PS4 exclusivity, will also be released for PC this summer. Sony’s lifelong sports exclusive MLB: The Show The series will be cross platform next year. And a series of Sony exclusives, including The last of us, They are available for streaming on the PC through Sony's PlayStation Now service.

Still, Hulst argues that HorizonDestiny does not indicate a greater trend. "To reassure some, launching a first-party AAA title for PC does not necessarily mean that all games will now reach the PC," he told the PlayStation blog.

Horizon Zero Dawn It was released in February 2017. Follow an orphan, Aloy, sometime in the distant future, while trying to discover her past. Edge games Editor Andrew Webster praised him as "one of the best open world games I've ever played."