Sonequa Martin-Green will become the mother of two

Instagram

Pregnant with her second child, the actress of & # 39; Star Trek: Discovery & # 39; announces that she and her husband Kenric Green expect a girl to be added to her family

Up News Info –

"Star Trek: Discovery"Actress Sonequa Martin-Green is ready to become a mother again.

The actress expects her second child with her husband. Kenric Green.

%MINIFYHTML2dd92a6a02e86fb2f8bdeb36a4aac05711% %MINIFYHTML2dd92a6a02e86fb2f8bdeb36a4aac05712%

The couple has announced on Instagram that a girl is on her way.

"Adding another passenger to the Green train! All aboard the little lady, this train is driven by Love and we are already overflowing it for you."The Walking Dead"Star wrote under a picture of her, her husband and their five-year-old son, Kenric II.

<br />

The couple married in 2010.