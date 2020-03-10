SoCal UC campuses suspend classes in person due to coronavirus concerns – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML13c2fecc16e70789f1727f1c65c41e5b11% %MINIFYHTML13c2fecc16e70789f1727f1c65c41e5b12%

– UC campuses throughout southern California have announced that they will begin to suspend all classes in person amid growing concerns about the coronavirus.

The University of California, Los Angeles will suspend all classes in person starting Wednesday, March 11, the chancellor of the university, Gene D. Block, announced Tuesday.

According to a statement, although there are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus in UCLA, the following changes are being implemented to limit the spread of the virus:

• Classes in person will be suspended, whenever possible, with a transition to online learning platforms until April 10, which is the end of the second week of Spring Quarter.

• Winter Quarter final exams will be offered remotely.

• Students are encouraged to start the Spring Quarter remotely from home, although university housing will remain open to those who need it.

• Non-essential meetings of more than 100 people will be phased out over the next few days and attendance at all UCLA Athletics home events will be free of spectators until April 10.

The UCLA campus will remain open, including student housing, medical facilities, clinics and research laboratories.

UC Irvine has also announced that all exams next week will be administered remotely and that the spring quarter instruction will be conducted remotely and canceled all events and meetings with more than 100 participants.

The university also announced that a member of the UCI community is considered a person under investigation for potentially testing positive for the virus. It was said that the individual was under quarantine outside the campus pending their results.

Also on Tuesday, UC Riverside suspended the instruction in person until April 3.

On Friday, USC announced that it would replace classes in person with online conferences for three days next week as part of its preparations for a possible outbreak of coronavirus on campus.

In a letter sent to students and parents sent on Friday, USC stated that there are no cases of COVID-19 on its campus. However, “our university must be agile and flexible in case we need to make more changes in the semester. We have around 7,000 conference classes this spring. We need to test our technical capabilities to ensure academic continuity in an online environment in case there is an interruption. ”

The University of California, San Diego will offer all spring classes remotely, and teachers will be asked to use online teaching and learning tools for courses that are conventionally taught in a classroom.