Small businesses in Seattle pinched because the virus keeps workers at home

SEATTLE, wash. – The coronavirus outbreak has largely emptied the streets of downtown Seattle, usually busy, after Amazon and other companies told tens of thousands of people to work from their homes. That means a lot less customers for restaurants, shops and other businesses.

The Seattle area is dealing with the worst outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, with at least 22 deaths, and companies are preparing for the cascading effect of losing customers in the foreseeable future. Hotel reservations were reduced as large conventions were canceled or postponed, including the Emerald City Comic Con.

“You can see it and feel it in the streets. You can see it in restaurants and hotel lobbies, "said Jon Scholes, president and CEO of the Seattle Center Association.

Scholes said the downtown street outside his window was almost completely empty at the end of last week. He saw a bus normally crowded with almost no passengers.

The Whole Foods market in the heart of the Amazon campus in Seattle was also barely full of customers on Monday morning, when rows of shoppers generally cram the pay lines.

In addition to Amazon, other employers have told people to work remotely. Amazon, however, has said it will continue to pay hourly workers who serve many food, cleaning and other services on their campuses, even when they are largely empty. The tech giant has become the son of the cartel of rising incomes and growing income inequality in Seattle, but tens of thousands of Amazon employees also account for a large portion of customers in small stores and restaurants that they trust in their business to stay afloat.

At the famous Pike Place Market in Seattle, pedestrian traffic has slowed down enough so that sales have fallen by approximately 30% from last year's figures at the popular breakfast and lunch place Bacco Cafe, said owner Heong Park

Park's two restaurants in the market, Bacco and Chan, are suffering. But Park is optimistic, people will start to leave their homes after overcoming the initial shock of the spread of the virus in their community.

In his third restaurant, Meet Korean BBQ, in the nearby neighborhood of Capitol Hill in Seattle, fever after work has slowed, but people keep coming for later dinners.

Much of the concern is for companies that operate in the massive shadow of Amazon's corporate headquarters. Thai Thani Kitchen, on the ground floor of one of the company's buildings, is usually full during lunch, but is now almost empty.

While Amazon has said it will help cover a month's rent for small businesses in its buildings, many employees also eat and shop at restaurants and stores that dot the surrounding blocks.

There is often a long queue for lunch at Tacos El Tajin, a bright green taco truck that is parked on weekdays in the heart of the South Lake Union campus at Amazon. But not lately.

The owner Tomás López said the business has fallen around 75% in recent days.

"We are going to have to find another place for now and wait for all the big companies to get back to work," he said. "Maybe a construction site or something."

Without Amazon customers, some companies may be forced to close if they don't receive help, said Washington University marketing professor Jeff Shulman, who studied Amazon's effect on the city's economy.

"The rent is still due, insurance is still due, it is really expensive to operate a space in the center of the city, and you have to anticipate that the income will not be there," he said.

And if restaurants and stores are forced to close, even temporarily, it means that many hourly workers will not be paid and may have difficulty paying rent and other necessities in the city that are increasingly expensive, Shulman said.

"If the money is not there, it could be really problematic for people who are already struggling," he said.

Hotels are seeing a 30% to 40% drop in occupancy, said the tourism organization Visit Seattle, and cultural attractions and events report "sharp declines."

A coalition of companies and other groups, including Microsoft, Amazon, Starbucks and the city of Seattle, teamed up to create a response fund to grant grants to economically vulnerable groups. The fund has $ 2.5 million in donations, largely from Amazon and Microsoft, and will grant grants to groups that work with workers, health professionals, communities of color, people without access to paid medical care and others.

Business groups are trying to obtain temporary relief for companies and employees before the situation becomes more serious.

The Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, the Seattle Center Association and other organizations sent a letter to Governor Jay Inslee and state lawmakers last week asking the government to explore the expansion of unemployment insurance to cover part-time workers and establish an emergency fund to help small businesses

Inslee reminded companies of the state's available help, which includes tax filing extensions, payment plans and penalty exemptions.

Markham McIntyre, executive vice president of the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, said he hoped that the government and businesses could at least devise the beginning of a plan in the coming days.

"It's an alarming scenario," he said.

Associated Press writer Joseph Pisani contributed to this report in New York.