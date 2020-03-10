Six Nations: Welsh assistant coach Neil Jenkins calls for discipline | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML84e6d8d70e0f39320dd17a446158140911% %MINIFYHTML84e6d8d70e0f39320dd17a446158140912%









Welsh assistant coach Neil Jenkins has stressed the importance of discipline in the Rugby Test

Assistant coach Neil Jenkins has underlined the importance of discipline in the Rugby test before the final Six Nations Wales game against Scotland on Saturday.

%MINIFYHTML84e6d8d70e0f39320dd17a446158140915% %MINIFYHTML84e6d8d70e0f39320dd17a446158140916%

The tournament, very affected by the outbreak of coronavirus that has seen postpone three games, will be suspended, probably until next season, after the clash of this weekend.

The rest of the team moves on as scheduled after a volatile fourth round of action at Twickenham and Murrayfield.

England prop Joe Marler caused a lot of controversy after he grabbed the genitals of Welsh captain Alun Wyn Jones during the first half of a game that England won 33-30.

Subsequently, Marler was cited by the independent party commissioner under the World Rugby law in relation to the "spirit of good sportsmanship."

The Harlequin striker faces a disciplinary hearing in Dublin on Thursday, when he could receive a long ban.

When asked about his point of view about the Marler incident, Jenkins said: "In my view, the independent dating commissioner takes care of that."

"It's not what we want in the game, but it's what it is. They will treat it the right way, and I have no doubts about it."

Marler's teammates in England, Courtney Lawes and Manu Tuilagi, will also appear before disciplinary leaders in the Irish capital.

Lawes was cited by a dangerous tackle on Jones, while Tuilagi received a red card after a major challenge to Wing wing George North.

And there was another critical point during Sunday's clash between Scotland and France, with the support of Les Bleus, Mohamed Haouas, expelled for hitting the Scottish flank Jamie Ritchie.

However, Jenkins does not believe that weekend events reflect a general decline in rugby standards as a sport.

"You must understand that when these test matches are played, there are 15 players on each side that are at the limit," he said.

"You must maintain your discipline among everyone, as it can affect the performance of your team."

"Rugby is incredibly tense, physical and unforgiving, and Saturday was the same. The big picture is to maintain your discipline."

"You can't afford the yellow and red cards. His props (from France) were thrown out on Sunday, and in the quarterfinals of the World Cup (Sebastien) Vahaamahina was also thrown out."

"We've been at the end of that ourselves, and it's very difficult to play with 14 men for 10 minutes, much less long periods."

"Discipline is a massive part of any sport, but especially at the highest level of rugby testing."

Jenkins trusts Scotland's clash

Meanwhile, Jenkins hopes Wales can choose between the force for Scotland's visit to Cardiff.

Lock Jake Ball is out of play after suffering a shoulder injury against England that will require surgery, while support Dillon Lewis left part time due to an ankle problem and Leigh Halfpenny, with a full back, had points of suture on a cut knee.

"Jake Ball is out. He has a shoulder problem, so he will need an operation," Jenkins said.

"Leigh is sore. He has an unpleasant wound on his knee but he will be fine. He is a tough and old competitor. He will be ready for Saturday."

The streak of three successive defeats of Wales is the worst in a Six Nations campaign since 2007.

However, Scotland has not won at Cardiff in 18 years, although they will arrive after an impressive victory over France.

Jenkins added: "They are a hard and physical side, but they also play good rugby and have exciting backs that can illuminate any occasion at any time, especially with Stuart Hogg in the full-back position."

"We have to focus on ourselves and if we introduce ourselves and do the right things and play our game and take a chance, I don't doubt we'll win (Saturday)."

"Scotland will get a good victory, imagining its possibilities."

"They will have confidence, especially because we have lost three. We need to be ready and we must perform in the way we can."