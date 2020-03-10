Simla defeats Colorado Springs School a little – Up News Info

The Simla Cubs narrowly won Colorado Springs School in a 42-40 contest on Friday, February 21.

Cede Smith led Simla with 13 points scored while also collecting two rebounds and three assists. Taylor Warnecke helped the effort by contributing eight points and three rebounds.

The Colorado Springs school was scored by Sarina Mansour, who scored 17 points, while collecting six rebounds and two assists. Whitney Richardi recorded a double double, scoring 15 points and collecting 13 rebounds.

Both teams will stay home in their next competition, with Simla hosting Kit Carson and the Colorado Springs school in Kiowa.

This story was created with technology provided by Data Skrive. Accurate information as of publication and will be updated as more data becomes available.