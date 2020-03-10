Simi Valley Marine killed during the mission in Iraq – Up News Info Los Angeles

Home Local News Simi Valley Marine killed during the mission in Iraq – Up News...

SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) – A Marine from the Simi Valley was killed during a mission in Iraq, according to the Department of Defense.

The artillery sergeant. Diego D. Pongo, 34, was a critical skills operator, according to the Marines Special Operations Command. He was mortally wounded on March 8 while accompanying Iraqi security forces during a mission to eliminate an ISIS fortress in a mountainous area of ​​northern central Iraq.

Pongo was assigned to the 2nd Battalion of Raider Sailors at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

Maryland native captain Moises A. Navas was also killed during the mission.

