Sheldon Thompson accused of killing a woman, a small child and an unborn child in the Fond Du Lac reserve – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A 33-year-old man from Cloquet was accused of killing a woman, an 18-month-old boy and an unborn child in the Fond Du Lac Indian reservation over the weekend.

Sheldon James Thompson faces two counts of second-degree murder with intent but not premeditated, as well as a second-degree murder of an unborn child in connection with the March 7 incident.

%MINIFYHTML12b02ba351fb4e132b509143e6da55f811% %MINIFYHTML12b02ba351fb4e132b509143e6da55f812%

Authorities were called home in Cloquet on Saturday for a welfare check of a woman and her son. Officers checked the house but could not contact or see anyone inside. Subsequently, the officers obtained a search warrant and found the bodies of a 27-year-old woman and an 18-month-old boy inside the house.

Police began searching for Thompson, who apparently had a relationship with the victims or knew them. Authorities found him in a wooded section near Perch Lake Township. He was treated for temperature related problems and then was arrested.

The charges indicate that the female victim was pregnant.

Thompson's bond was set at $ 1 million without conditions. His initial court appearance was set for March 16.

This is a developing story and we expect more information about the charges, so check back for more information.