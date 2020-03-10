Home Local News Sharks and NHL determine plans for home games after banning crowds in...

Sharks and NHL determine plans for home games after banning crowds in response to coronavirus – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Sharks and NHL determine plans for home games after banning crowds in response to coronavirus - The Denver Post
%MINIFYHTMLd5bd68667b921f7a6dd849183260add711% %MINIFYHTMLd5bd68667b921f7a6dd849183260add712%

SAN JOSE, California – The Sharks and the NHL were still determining how to proceed on Tuesday with three games scheduled in San Jose this month following a local ban established at meetings of more than 1,000 people in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

The Sharks and the league said they will meet the guidelines set by the Santa Clara County public health department and are working together to determine the "appropriate course of action."

%MINIFYHTMLd5bd68667b921f7a6dd849183260add713%%MINIFYHTMLd5bd68667b921f7a6dd849183260add714%

Sharks have games scheduled for March 19, 21 and 29 at the SAP Center. Among the options being discussed are moving those games to a neutral site outside the affected area, playing games without fans or postponing them until April. The NHL season is scheduled to end on April 4, followed by the playoffs.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©