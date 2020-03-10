Sharks and NHL determine plans for home games after banning crowds in response to coronavirus – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLd5bd68667b921f7a6dd849183260add711% %MINIFYHTMLd5bd68667b921f7a6dd849183260add712%

SAN JOSE, California – The Sharks and the NHL were still determining how to proceed on Tuesday with three games scheduled in San Jose this month following a local ban established at meetings of more than 1,000 people in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

The Sharks and the league said they will meet the guidelines set by the Santa Clara County public health department and are working together to determine the "appropriate course of action."

Sharks have games scheduled for March 19, 21 and 29 at the SAP Center. Among the options being discussed are moving those games to a neutral site outside the affected area, playing games without fans or postponing them until April. The NHL season is scheduled to end on April 4, followed by the playoffs.

"I am not here and I profess to know the answer to what is right and what is wrong," Shark interim coach Bob Boughner said Tuesday before the team left for a four-game trip. "If what they say (is) that we cannot play in front of the crowds, then we will have to deal with that." Nothing is confirmed at the end of the Sharks about what the options would be, but as a coach he tries to keep his players focused. "

Sharks are not the only team with the next games affected by the local ban. The San Jose earthquakes of Major League Soccer are determining what to do with their home game on March 21 and Stanford is discovering how to proceed with the events scheduled on campus, including the NCAA women's basketball tournament.

The BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells in Southern California that was supposed to start this week has already been canceled and the Ivy League suspended its men's and women's basketball tournaments scheduled for later this week.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in about two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus exploded for the first time, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have recovered so far.

While sports leagues around the world have already postponed events or held without fans, those in North America now face similar decisions. The problem was especially acute in Santa Clara County, which announced the first death from the virus on Monday and had 43 confirmed cases at the time officials announced the ban.

That would apply to sporting events, which would lead to the decision to play shark games without fans or move them out of the county. The Sharks will be hosting Montreal on March 19, Boston on March 21 and Arizona on March 29.

"I've never been to the NHL and I've played a game without fans, so that idea would definitely be very different," said forward Evander Kane. “I know they announced a couple of different scenarios and we are waiting to know what really happens. Obviously the empty building is one of them. It would definitely be very strange to play in an empty building. "

Shark center Joe Thornton said he wouldn't want to play without fans, but he didn't know what the best option would be.

"What is happening is rare for everyone," he said. "We are all confused as you are. I see that Italian football teams are doing non-fanatics. We will see what we have planned. We will be on the road for a week, so we will see what we have when we return."

The Stanford women's basketball team is expected to host the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament from March 20-22. Stanford is scheduled to organize games in several other sports this month and the school said Monday night that all events are still scheduled so far.

The Earthquakes have a home game scheduled for this month on March 21 against Sporting Kansas City. There is also an exhibition at the Avaya Stadium scheduled for March 28 between the Mexican clubs Chivas Guadalajara and Club Leon.