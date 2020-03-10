SF lawmaker presses for stronger restrictions on large meetings amidst COVID-19 concerns – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – The city and county of San Francisco recommend that all large-scale events of more than 50 people be canceled due to concerns about community transmission of the coronavirus.

The San Francisco St. Patrick's Day parade was canceled, as was the ballet and opera, but Tuesday night's Warriors game inside the Chase Center is still underway. Why?

In a statement, the Golden State Warriors said:

“We are aware of the recommendations made today by the San Francisco Department of Public Health. We continue to monitor the situation and guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "

District 3 supervisor Aaron Peskin is pushing for more draconian action.

"If we are going to stop the widespread community transmission, we will have to take bold measures." I would like everyone to do it voluntarily. In the absence of that, I will urge the city of San Francisco to issue an emergency legal order, ”said Supervisor Peskin.

The passage of the recommendation to the legal order would have to come from the Director of Health of San Francisco, Dr. Tomás Aragón.

"We really try to make the least restrictive measure that will control communicable diseases and we really try to balance the trade-offs between people's restrictions and then the protection of the community." So we are always trying to do the right thing to balance them, "Dr. Aragón told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday afternoon.

The order, if issued, would only last seven days under state law. An extension would require a vote of the Board of Supervisors.

Governor Gavin Newsom has also intervened on the issue.

“I think local health officials should make those determinations, but I think leagues owe fans more than just the consideration of their players. I think they also need to consider the public more widely, "he said.