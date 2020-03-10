Sentence in progress for Colten Treu who killed 3 Girl Scouts in Hit-and-Run – Up News Info

The sentence began Tuesday for a Wisconsin man convicted of killing three Girl Scouts and a mother in a run-over and escape accident.

Colten Treu, 23, was found guilty at the end of last year of four counts of criminal homicide of vehicles and one charge of run-over and escape.

In November 2018, he hit and killed three Girl Scouts: Jayna Kelley, 9, Autumn Helgeson, 10, Haylee Hickle, 10, and a mother, Sara Hickle, while cleaning a roadside.

Kelley's family members, including Father Brian Kelley, Mother Robin Kelley and Sister Tara Kelley, gave impact statements to the victims in court.

“My life has been an emotional blur since November 3, 2018. I see a paramedic working on it in an ambulance, and I remember the hope we had when they said their pulse returned. I saw the helicopter that was taking it west. I remember the agonizing trip to St. Paul, ”said Kelley. "I can't imagine forgiving the defendant for what he did that day."

Robin Kelley was there when the SUV driven by Treu drove to the median on County Road P, witnessing four deaths and the injury of fellow explorer Madalyn Zwiefelhofer.

“I saw the truck parts near where Jayna was hit, and I had never felt such anger before. Impotence, shock and despair, but so much anger, "said Robin Kelley.

He left the scene, hid the vehicle and continued with his life. When he was caught, he admitted to the police that he was drugged by inhaling chemicals, or snorting, at the time of the accident.

"Justice is about fairness, and there is nothing fair in this situation," said Brian Kelley. "It's not fair that Jayna died. It's not fair that Autumn died. It's not fair that Haylee died. It's not fair that Sara died. And it's not fair that Madalyn suffered so much."

Everyone asked the judge to give Treu the maximum sentence for a crime that has affected so many, including Tara Kelley, Jayna's sister.

“Losing someone who is so close to you is the hardest mental pain anyone can suffer. I feel the effects every day, ”said Tara Kelley.

None are more affected than the Girl Scouts who saw what happened to their friends, siblings and classmates.

Treu apologized on an audio tape played in court on Tuesday. He said he can't believe that a mistake on his part has impacted so many people. He will return to court on Wednesday. His sentence is scheduled to last up to three days.