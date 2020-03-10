Selena Gomez sometimes fears being alone forever

If your lyrics are an indication of how you feel about dating, Selena Gomez may think that her love situation is precarious. According to E! Online, while working some of her lyrics with Genius and Apple Music, the singer admitted that she felt that sometimes she would be alone all her life.

While reflecting on the meaning of his hit song, Gomez explained that he often feels that he will be alone forever, however, it is a fleeting moment, and he generally returns to a more positive framework where he knows there is someone outside. There is for everyone.

Gomez, while talking about her new song, "Rare," said that people who know her understand that she has "a heart for people," and all she really wants is to encourage others and make them feel like a valued human being

Gomez continued to clarify, however, that life will not always be good, but that is part of that, and we will all overcome it together. "And I am very vulnerable with my fans," said the singer, adding, "that's where it started." According to the pop star, his fans love a particular line in his album, "he saw us grow old, toast toast in the toaster."

Gomez says that the letter represents the most mundane aspects of life, including the lack of attention and concern that people often have for things that matter to them. For the choir, Gomez said it was a challenge to present a message of self-empowerment without looking like a "b * tch."

As for the other parties, Gomez said that his past relationships served as inspiration. The pop star explained that she and many others have experienced the phenomenon in which it feels good to hurt someone else in the relationship because you know they care.

Gomez stated that some people really do it on purpose; They try to keep their loved ones low so they don't feel they are strong enough to get out of the relationship. Earlier, Selena suggested that her romance with Bieber had difficult times.

Selena was dating Justin before marrying Hailey Baldwin, in addition to The Weeknd.



