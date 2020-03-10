Selby vs. Kambosos Jr: Lee Selby points to a & # 39; massive fight & # 39; with Vasiliy Lomachenko | Boxing News

"I think I have enough to beat anyone," says Selby; Welsh fighter against Kambosos Jr in Cardiff on May 9, live on Sky Sports





Vasiliy Lomachenko could wait for Lee Selby

%MINIFYHTML6b4c0af624fc8f194c8b76af0468d83811% %MINIFYHTML6b4c0af624fc8f194c8b76af0468d83812%

Lee Selby warned "I have enough to beat anyone,quot; if a dream fight with Vasiliy Lomachenko materializes.

Selby will fight in front of a local crowd in Cardiff on May 9, live Sky sports, against George Kambosos Jr in a qualifying round for the IBF lightweight title.

That championship currently belongs to Teofimo López, who is expected to meet Lomachenko, the owner of the versions of the titles of the WBA, WBC and WBO.

Selby leads Cardiff in May in an IBF qualifier

"That would be a massive fight," Selby said about challenging the winner of Lopez vs. Lomachenko. "I know it would be a great helpless against each one of those fighters."

"I think I have enough to beat anyone. If I box the best I can at night, I can beat them."

Former featherweight world champion Selby must first beat Australian Kambosos Jr.

"I have a difficult task ahead of an undefeated boxer. He can punch, he can box, he is a pressure fighter."

"I shared the ring with Kambosos Jr at the Wild Card gym in Los Angeles, where we practiced some rounds. He is a good fighter, but in those two rounds, I took enough to know what I have to do to beat him.

"One thing I have about Kambosos Jr is the experience. He has had 18 fights but I have had 18 fights for the title. I have a great experience."

Selby and Joe Cordina will fight in national territory

The best of the rest? 💪 With Lawrence Okolie approaching a world title, @ChrisBillam He wants to prove that he is the "best of the rest,quot; of the British in the cruiserweight division. He is fighting on May 9 and then he is pointing to a rematch with @R_Riakporhe 👀 pic.twitter.com/ruR0ZDVbjw – Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) March 10, 2020

Chris Billam-Smith will defend his Commonwealth cruiserweight title against Nathan Thorley and said: "I traveled to Liverpool to beat Craig Glover in his backyard, now I have to do it again against a great Welshman."

"It's a great opportunity for him. I've been in that position against Richard Riakporhe and I know how hungry you can be."

Joe Cordina, a 2016 Olympic, said: "I am looking to press for a world title at the end of this year or next. I am looking to step forward and get some important names to my credit."

James Tennyson and Gavin Gwynne will dispute the British light title in the same bill.

Super middleweight Jamie Cox and John Docherty will appear in separate fights.